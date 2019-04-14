Three killed in aircraft runway accident near Everest

You are here

The plane slipped towards the helipad and crashed into two helicopters. (AFP)
KATMANDU, Nepal: A small plane veered off the runway and hit two helicopters while taking off near Mount Everest on Sunday, killing three people and injuring three, officials said.
The accident happened at Lukla airport which is the main gateway to the Everest region and is reputed to be one of the most difficult in the world for landings and take-offs.
A co-pilot from the Let-410 run by Summit Air bound for Katmandu and a police officer on the ground were killed on the spot, Lukla airport official Ema Nath Adhikari told AFP.
Another policeman died in hospital in Katmandu, a police spokesman confirmed.
“The plane slipped toward the helipad during take-off and collided with two helicopters. The injured have been sent to Katmandu for treatment,” Adhikari said.
“We are not sure about the cause of the accident.”
Lukla airport is used by thousands of trekkers and climbers heading for the Everest region each year.
It is particularly busy in April as the spring mountain climbing season begins.
Nepal’s aviation industry has boomed in recent years, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited.
But the impoverished country has a poor air safety record due to weak training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepalese airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
Seven people, including the country’s tourism minister, were killed in February when a helicopter crashed in the hilly east.

Philippines: US DNA tests confirm death of Daesh-linked leader

MANILA: Philippine officials say US DNA tests have confirmed the death of a Muslim militant leader who helped lead the 2017 siege of southern Marawi city and was regarded as crucial to helping the Daesh group gain a foothold in the region.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said Sunday that the tests confirmed that Owaida Marohombsar, who was also known by his nom de guerre Abu Dar, was one of four militants killed in a March 14 gunbattle that also left four soldiers dead near southern Tubaran town in Lanao del Sur province. The Philippine military asked US authorities to confirm Marohombsar’s death through DNA tests.
Marohombsar helped lead the May 23, 2017, siege, which troops quelled after five months. Most leaders of the attack were killed, but Marohombsar survived.

