Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns

Bahrain’s parliament previously issued a statement rejecting the visit of the Israeli delegation. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns

  • The group had been planning to attend a congress organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network from April 15
  • Some protests against the visit were reported in Manama
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: An Israeli delegation of businessmen and government officials planning to take part in a business conference in Bahrain has canceled its visit on security concerns, a statement from the organizers said on Sunday.
The group had been planning to attend a congress organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network from April 15.
“While we advised the Israeli delegation they would be welcome, they decided this morning not to come due to security concerns and a wish not to cause disruption for the other 180 nations participating,” the organization’s president Jonathan Ortmans said in a statement sent to Reuters.
The cancelation came after the kingdom’s parliament issued a statement rejecting the visit, and some protests against it in the streets of the capital Manama.

Egypt’s Sisi meets Libyan commander Haftar in Cairo

Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
Egypt's Sisi meets Libyan commander Haftar in Cairo

  • There were no more details about the meeting
  • Haftar wants to take control of Tripoli
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met Sunday with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are fighting for control of the capital Tripoli, state media reported.

They “are discussing the latest developments in Libya” at the presidential palace in Cairo, state newspaper Al Ahram said.

A presidential spokesperson did not return AFP’s calls for confirmation.

El-Sisi has been an ardent supporter of Haftar’s forces, which control swathes of eastern Libya and launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital.

Fighting near Tripoli has killed 121 people and wounded 561, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

Haftar has defied international calls to halt his battle against fighters loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in Tripoli.

Earlier this month, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry cautioned that the conflict could not be solved militarily.

His remarks came at a Cairo press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who also called for a political solution among all sides in Libya.

The Libyan commander has modelled his political style of authoritarian leadership after El-Sisi, himself an army general turned president.

Egypt has provided funding and arms to his Libyan National Army, seeing him as a bulwark against Islamist militants.

Haftar, who was exiled in the United States for two decades, returned to Libya in 2011 when the revolution erupted, commanding forces that eventually toppled dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

The oil-rich north African country has been in turmoil ever since with successive weak governments in place and several Islamist militias battling for territorial control.

