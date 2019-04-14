You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein
﻿

Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had ordered the killing of hundreds of Kurds. (AFP /POOL/Chris Hondros)
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
0

Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein

  • The grave was found in the desert about 170 km west of the city of Samawa
  • Up to 180,000 people may have been killed during Saddam’s “Anfal” campaign that targeted Iraqi Kurds
Updated 14 April 2019
Reuters
0

SAMAWA, Iraq: Iraq must never forget Saddam Hussein’s crimes or allow his party to return, President Barham Salih said on Sunday after attending the unearthing of a mass grave of Kurds killed by the former leader’s forces three decades ago.
The grave, found in the desert about 170 km west of the city of Samawa, contained the remains of dozens of Kurds made to “disappear” by Saddam’s forces, Salih’s office said.
They were among up to 180,000 people who may have been killed during Saddam’s “Anfal” campaign that targeted Iraqi Kurds in the late 1980s when chemical gas was used, villages were razed and thousands of Kurds were forced into camps.
“He killed them because they did not accept the continuation of this regime, because they wanted to live a free and dignified life,” Salih, a Kurd, told a news conference at the grave site.
“He brought them to Samawa to bury them but our people in Samawa embraced them,” Salih added. Iraq’s southern provinces are predominantly inhabited by Shiite Arabs, who also suffered oppression and mass killings under Saddam, a Sunni Arab.
“The new Iraq must never forget these crimes that were committed against Iraqi people from all groups,” he said.

Topics: Saddam hussein Kurds Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria Kurds return 25 Yazidis freed from IS to Iraq
0
Middle-East
31,000 Iraqis to return home under Syrian deal

Iraq begins trial proceedings for 900 militant suspects

Updated 51 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

Iraq begins trial proceedings for 900 militant suspects

Updated 51 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq has begun trial proceedings for nearly 900 Iraqi suspected members of the Daesh group caught fleeing extremist territory in neighboring Syria, a judicial source told AFP on Sunday.
They were handed over to Iraqi authorities by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which ousted Daesh from swathes of eastern Syria including territory bordering Iraq.
“We received the interrogation files of nearly 900 Iraqi Daesh members coming from Syria,” the court official said, speaking anonymously because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
“The specialized terrorism court has begun setting dates for their trial in batches,” the source added.
The nearly 900 suspected militants were transferred by the SDF to Iraqi custody in recent months as the remnants of Daesh’ once sprawling self-declared “caliphate” collapsed in neighboring Syria.
Additional Iraqi suspects are in SDF custody and awaiting transferral, a security source told AFP Sunday.
“They will be handed over in batches on the Syrian-Iraqi border. They include very influential leaders, but IS had sought to keep them hidden,” the security source said using another acronym for Daesh.
One of those destined to be handed over was deeply involved in Daesh’ efforts to develop chemical weapons, he said.
Iraq has already tried thousands of its own nationals arrested on home soil for joining Daesh — including women — and has sentenced hundreds to death.
The country remains in the top five “executioner” nations in the world, according to an Amnesty International report released last week.
The number of death sentences issued by Iraqi courts more than quadrupled from 65 in 2017 to at least 271 in 2018.
But fewer were actually carried out, according to Amnesty, with 52 executions in 2018 compared to 125 in 2017.
In addition to locals, Iraq has also tried hundreds of foreigners, condemning many to life in prison and others to death, although no foreign Daesh members have yet been executed.
Among those awaiting trial in Baghdad are 12 accused French Daesh members, who were caught in Syria and transferred to Iraqi custody in February.
Baghdad has offered to try all foreign fighters in SDF custody — estimated at around 1,000 — in exchange for millions of dollars, Iraqi government sources have told AFP.
Rights groups including Human Rights Watch have criticized these trials, which they say often rely on circumstantial evidence or confessions obtained under torture.

Topics: Iraq

Latest updates

Salah’s stunner helps Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 in EPL
0
Saudi Arabia reveals Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion plans
0
Iraq begins trial proceedings for 900 militant suspects
0
Disney throws down gauntlet in war on Netflix
0
Saudi global forum in US to highlight significance of female participation in all aspects of Saudi society
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.