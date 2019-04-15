Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m

Saudi Arabia’s governor of Jazan, Prince Mohammed bin Nasser, inaugurated on Sunday 27 water and environmental projects across Jazan worth $213 million, SPA reported.

The governor launched the projects in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman al-Fadli.

The 13 projects include executing a line for the main sewage treatment plant in Sebya, installing networks for sewage in Abu Arish, implementing household sewage connections in Jazan, and implementing the main pumping station and the expulsion line in Damad.

They also involve the re-implementation of water transport lines linked to wells and pumping units affected by recent flooding in the area.

Other projects include a sewage treatment plant, the main pumping station and drinking water systems.