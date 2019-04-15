Saudi Arabia implements environmental projects in Jazan worth over $200m

You are here

The 13 projects include executing a line for the main sewage treatment plant in Sebya. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s governor of Jazan, Prince Mohammed bin Nasser, inaugurated on Sunday 27 water and environmental projects across Jazan worth $213 million, SPA reported.

The governor launched the projects in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman al-Fadli.

The 13 projects include executing a line for the main sewage treatment plant in Sebya, installing networks for sewage in Abu Arish, implementing household sewage connections in Jazan, and implementing the main pumping station and the expulsion line in Damad.

They also involve the re-implementation of water transport lines linked to wells and pumping units affected by recent flooding in the area.

Other projects include a sewage treatment plant, the main pumping station and drinking water systems.

RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthi militia are storing aircraft near populated neighborhoods in the militant-held capital, Sanaa, according to the Arab coalition fighting to support the government in Yemen.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Coalition’s Spokesperson Col Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthis are also obstructing the movement of merchant ships and threatening navigation of boats in the Red Sea.
He also presented photographs documenting the continued use of civilians as human shields by the Houthis.
Col. Al-Maliki said the group have overturned the Stockholm agreement and have committed 3,364 violations since the cease-fire was implemented in December.
He also said the coalition facilitates the entry of vital goods through Yemeni ports “quickly and without any exception” but the Houthi militia is hampering efforts to deliver humanitarian aid.
“We welcome the convening of the Yemeni Parliament in the city of Sayoun, which represents the isolation of the Houthi militia,” Al-Maliki said.

