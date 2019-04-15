You are here

Dubai Expo 2020 to give $33 bn boost to UAE economy: study

A computer-generated image shows architect Santiago Calatrava’s design for the UAE Pavilion for Dubai World Expo 2020 which was selected following a seven-month design competition. (WAM/AFP)
Updated 15 April 2019
AFP
DUBAI: Dubai’s Expo 2020 global trade fair is expected to give the United Arab Emirates an economic boost of over $33 billion, consultants Ernst and Young said in a study released Monday.
Next year’s mega-event would add 1.5 percent to UAE’s gross domestic product per year over the period that started in 2013 and runs until 2031, said EY partner Matthew Benson.
Major new construction projects and other impacts of the six-months extravaganza would create some 50,000 jobs yearly over the same period, he told a press conference.
The city-state of Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, has long become a favorite tourist attraction, valued for its safety and known for its luxury resorts and opulent shopping malls, one of which boasts an indoor ski slope.
Dubai assumes that Expo 2020 — which runs from October 20 next year to April 20, 2021 — will attract some 25 million visits, Benson said.
The economic impact includes “direct, indirect and induced effects” of the first Expo to be organized in the Middle East and Africa, he said.
The Expo 2010 in Shanghai drew 93 million visitors, and Expo 2015 in Milan attracted over 22 million.
Dubai’s government has already spent over $40 billion on major infrastructure projects related to Expo including a $2.9 billion new Metro line and an $8 billion expansion of Al-Maktoum International Airport, next to the Expo site.
The Metro line links the $13.4 billion Dubai South Villages and Dubai Exhibition Center, projects currently underway.
Al-Maktoum Airport, when complete, will have the capacity to handle 160 million travelers per year.
The 4.4 square kilometer (1.7 square mile) Expo site south of Dubai is due to be redeveloped into a full-fledged city after the Expo, the so-called District 2020, home to a mega exhibition center and scores of companies, organizers said.

Saudi financial conference to attract hundreds of regional and international experts

Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi financial conference to attract hundreds of regional and international experts

Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A major conference taking place in Saudi Arabia this month will attract 2,000 business and financial leaders from the Kingdom, the region and across the world.

The Financial Sector Conference (FSC) is to be held on 24 and 25 April at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority  (SAMA) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA). It is the latest high-profile conference hosted in the Kingdom as part of an effort to attract investment, share expertise and develop Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

Khalid Al-Homoud, member of the CMA Board of Directors and the FSC Supervision Committee, said the event was among the most prominent financial conferences in the world and will be attended by “international corporations, international rating agencies, experts and specialists in finance, investment, banking and insurance.”

“The FSC highlights the Kingdom’s position as the largest financial market in the Middle East, as it provides a single platform for all Saudi financial sector stakeholders to engage in fruitful dialogue,” Al-Homoud, said during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance Monday.

Fahad Al-Saif, Head of the Debt Management Office, Advisor to the Finance Minister and chairman of the FSC technical committee, said sessions at the conference will cover the Saudi financial sector, Islamic finance and FinTech.

“We envision the FSC being the largest platform for financial dialogue in the Middle East and among the top financial sector events in the world, serving as a key catalyst for innovation, forging partnerships and building relationships between financial institutions and investors,” Al-Saif said.

The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman and attended by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, SAMA governor, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, and Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih, among others.

