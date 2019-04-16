Our hearts are with our French brothers over Notre-Dame fire: Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

DUBAI: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Egypt’s leading Islamic institute, has expressed sadness over the fire that devastated large parts of the historic Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

“I feel so sorry for the massive fire at the historical architectural masterpiece ‘Notre-Dame Cathedral’ in Paris, our hearts go out to our brothers in France, they deserve our full support,” in a tweet.

Al-Azhar Grand Imam: I feel so sorry for the massive fire at the historical architectural masterpiece "Notre Dame Cathedral" in Paris, our hearts go out to our brothers in France, they deserve our full support.#NotreDame#Paris#France pic.twitter.com/CLNMR1KVTG — الأزهر الشريف (@AlAzhar) April 15, 2019



Al-Tayeb also tweeted the same message in Arabic and French.



The fire is suspected to have started in the 850-year-old cathedral’s attic, where restoration works are being done.

Le Grand Imam d'Al-Azhar : j'exprime ma profonde tristesse à l'égard de l'incendie de la cathédrale de Notre-Dame de Paris, ce chef d'œuvre architectural... Tous nos soutiens à nos frères français.#NotreDame#Paris#France@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/dCPlrUQONu — الأزهر الشريف (@AlAzhar) April 15, 2019

The French fire brigade have yet to officially confirm the cause of the massive blaze, which destroyed the famous tourist attraction’s iconic spire and oak wood roof.

Firefighters managed finally to control of fire during the early hours of Tuesday.

The French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from the scene, described the blaze as a “terrible tragedy” although the “worst had been avoided,” and promised Parisians that they will “rebuild this cathedral together.”

“Let’s be proud, because we built this cathedral more than 800 years ago, we’ve built it and, throughout the centuries, let it grow and improved it. So, I solemnly say tonight: we will rebuild it together,” Macron told reporters.