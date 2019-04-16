Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group

DUBAI: Bahrain jailed 138 people and revoked their citizenship on Tuesday for plotting to form a “terror” group with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the public prosecutor said.
The court, whose rulings can be appealed, handed the men prison terms of three years to life for having tried to build a Bahrain Hezbollah, similar to the Shiite militia active in Lebanon, said prosecutor Ahmad Al-Hammadi.
Some members had received military training in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq, he said in a statement.
Bahrain repeatedly claims that Iran trains and funds cells in order to topple the government — an accusation Tehran denies.
Another man was also jailed but his citizenship was not revoked, while 30 others were acquitted, said the statement posted on the prosecution Instagram account.
The source also said that 111 were already in custody while 58 were sentenced in absentia.
In Tuesday’s court ruling, the prosecutor said 69 defendants were sentenced to life in jail, 39 to 10 years, 23 to seven years and the rest to between three and five years imprisonment.
Ninety-six of the defendants were also fined 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000) each.
