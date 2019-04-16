You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group
﻿

Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group

Bahrain jailed 138 people and revoked their citizenship on Tuesday for plotting to form a “terror” group with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group

  • Court handed men prison terms of three years to life for trying to build Bahraini Hezbollah
  • Some members had received military training in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: Bahrain jailed 138 people and revoked their citizenship on Tuesday for plotting to form a “terror” group with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the public prosecutor said.
The court, whose rulings can be appealed, handed the men prison terms of three years to life for having tried to build a Bahrain Hezbollah, similar to the Shiite militia active in Lebanon, said prosecutor Ahmad Al-Hammadi.
Some members had received military training in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq, he said in a statement.
Bahrain repeatedly claims that Iran trains and funds cells in order to topple the government — an accusation Tehran denies.
Another man was also jailed but his citizenship was not revoked, while 30 others were acquitted, said the statement posted on the prosecution Instagram account.
The source also said that 111 were already in custody while 58 were sentenced in absentia.
In Tuesday’s court ruling, the prosecutor said 69 defendants were sentenced to life in jail, 39 to 10 years, 23 to seven years and the rest to between three and five years imprisonment.
Ninety-six of the defendants were also fined 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000) each.

Topics: Middle East Bahrain Iran terror Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Related

0
Pakistan
Bahrain foreign minister discusses regional security with Pakistani leaders
0
Middle-East
Pompeo urges Lebanon to move away from Iran and Hezbollah’s ‘dark ambitions’

Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's Instagram account suspended

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's Instagram account suspended

  • Accounts belonging to other Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also shut down
  • Move comes a day after US IRGC terror designation took effect
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Instagram accounts believed to belong to three commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been shut down a day after a US terrorist designation for the force took effect.

The suspended accounts include those of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander-in-chief of the IRGC, and Brig. Gen. Mohammed Pakpour, commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, Al-Arabiya reported.

The US announced last week that it would designate the IRGC a terrorist organization. Trump said the move “recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft.”

Soleimani’s Instagram account reportedly had 900,000 followers. He once used it to to taunt Trump after the US president posted an image warning that “Sanctions are coming” in the style of Game of Thrones.

Soleimani responded with a similarly styled  image of himself with the words “We will stand against you.”

Last year the account posted an image of Soleimani stood in front of an exploding White House.

On Tuesday, Iran’s lawmakers approved a bill labeling US forces in the Middle East as terrorist.

The US terrorist designation for the IRGC took effect  on Monday.

The IRGC are Iran’s elite military force and are politically powerful domestically, oversee the country’s ballistic missile program and control huge sections of the economy.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries accuse the group and its foreign wing, the Quds Force, of destabilizing the Middle East with its interventions in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Topics: Instagram Qassem Soleimani Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey, Qatar criticize US designation of IRGC as terror group
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet welcomes IRGC terrorist designation by US

Latest updates

Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's Instagram account suspended
0
Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group
0
Google offers Middle East news gatherers thousands to innovate
0
Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur’s protest
0
Philippine police: 4 wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders arrested
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.