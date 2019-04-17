You are here

  • Home
  • Salma Hayek’s husband pledges €100m for Notre Dame reconstruction
﻿

Salma Hayek’s husband pledges €100m for Notre Dame reconstruction

Pinault and Hayek married in a town hall minutes from Notre Dame cathedral. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

Salma Hayek’s husband pledges €100m for Notre Dame reconstruction

  • Hayek's husband is chairman and CEO of Kering
  • French President Emmanuel Macron wants to rebuild the cathedral within 5 years
Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Salma Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault has pledged over $113 million (€100 million) towards the rebuilding of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which is behind brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Hayek, who is of Lebanese descent, tied the knot with Pinault on Valentine’s Day in 2009 in Paris’ 6th arrondissement just minutes from the famous cathedral.

Pinault and his billionaire father Francois said they were giving the amount immediately from their company, Artemis, to help finance repairs to the landmark devastated by fire Monday night.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault said: "This tragedy impacts all French people" and "everyone wants to restore life as quickly as possible to this jewel of our heritage."

That donation was then trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, which pledged €200 million.

LVMH called the cathedral a "symbol of France, its heritage and its unity."

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the beloved Roman Catholic architectural landmark, and wanted to see it completed within five years.

"We have so much to rebuild," Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "We will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral even more beautifully. We can do it, and once again, we will mobilize (to do so)."

 

Topics: Notre Dame

Related

0
Offbeat
Why Salma Hayek stayed mum on Weinstein abuse
0
World
Repairs to Notre Dame cathedral ‘could take decades’ experts warn, as donations worth €600m pour in

What We Are Reading Today: The Quotable Jung by Judith Harris

Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Quotable Jung by Judith Harris

  • The Quotable Jung is the single most comprehensive collection of Jung quotations ever assembled
Updated 16 April 2019
Arab News
0

C. G. Jung (1875–1961) was a preeminent thinker of the modern era. In seeking to establish an interdisciplinary science of analytical psychology, he studied psychiatry, religion, mysticism, literature, physics, biology, education, and criminology. He introduced the concepts of extraversion and introversion, and terms such as complex, archetype, individuation, and the collective unconscious. He stressed the primacy of finding meaning in our lives.

The Quotable Jung is the single most comprehensive collection of Jung quotations ever assembled. It is the essential introduction for anyone new to Jung. It will also inspire those familiar with Jung to view him in an entirely new way. The Quotable Jung presents hundreds of the most representative selections from the vast array of Jung’s books, essays, correspondence, lectures, seminars, and interviews, as well as the celebrated Red Book, in which Jung describes his own fearsome confrontation with the unconscious. 

The Quotable Jung also features a preface by Judith Harris.

Organized thematically, this collection covers such topics as the psyche, the symbolic life, dreams, the analytic process, good and evil, creativity, alchemical transformation, death and rebirth, the problem of the opposites, and more. The quotations are arranged so that the reader can follow the thread of Jung’s thought on these topics while gaining an invaluable perspective on his writings as a whole. Succinct and accessible, and a detailed chronology of Jung’s life and work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Working by Robert Caro

Latest updates

Terrorist presence on migrants boats from Libya now a certainty: Italy’s Salvini
0
TikTok vanishes from Google, Apple app stores in India after ban
0
Oil prices rise for a second day on China demand, US stockpile drop
0
Activity detected at North Korea nuclear site: US monitor
0
New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.