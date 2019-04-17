Salma Hayek’s husband pledges €100m for Notre Dame reconstruction

JEDDAH: Salma Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault has pledged over $113 million (€100 million) towards the rebuilding of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Pinault is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which is behind brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Hayek, who is of Lebanese descent, tied the knot with Pinault on Valentine’s Day in 2009 in Paris’ 6th arrondissement just minutes from the famous cathedral.

Pinault and his billionaire father Francois said they were giving the amount immediately from their company, Artemis, to help finance repairs to the landmark devastated by fire Monday night.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault said: "This tragedy impacts all French people" and "everyone wants to restore life as quickly as possible to this jewel of our heritage."

That donation was then trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, which pledged €200 million.

LVMH called the cathedral a "symbol of France, its heritage and its unity."

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the beloved Roman Catholic architectural landmark, and wanted to see it completed within five years.

"We have so much to rebuild," Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "We will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral even more beautifully. We can do it, and once again, we will mobilize (to do so)."