You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey's opposition takes office in Istanbul, appeal still pending
﻿

Turkey's opposition takes office in Istanbul, appeal still pending

Initial results from the March 31 local elections gave a narrow victory to the main opposition Republican People’s Party in Istanbul. Above, opposition supporters celebrate during a gathering in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey's opposition takes office in Istanbul, appeal still pending

  • Final result shows narrow victory in Istanbul for opposition CHP
  • Loss of Istanbul is heavy blow for Erdogan
Updated 17 April 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL/ANKARA: Turkey's main opposition candidate was declared Istanbul's mayor on Wednesday after election recounts were finally completed, despite an appeal still pending by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party to re-run the vote in the country's largest city.
The final result of the March 31 local elections showed a narrow victory for the secularist opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Turkey's commercial hub, ending 25 years of control by the AK Party (AKP) and its Islamist predecessors.
The loss is especially hard for Erdogan, who launched his political career in Istanbul as mayor in the 1990s and has triumphed in more than a dozen elections since his Islamist-rooted AKP came to power in 2002.
The Turkish lira, which has dipped since the election, firmed on Wednesday.
As he formally took office after a campaign which featured months of harsh rhetoric from Erdogan's AK Party and more than two weeks of challenges and recounts, Ekrem Imamoglu promised to work for all 16 million residents of the city.
"We never gave up, we never gave up on our battle for democracy and rights," he told supporters at Istanbul's municipality building. "We are aware of our responsibilities and the needs of this city. We will start to serve immediately."
Imamoglu's margin of victory - the final count put him some 13,000 votes, or less than 0.2 percentage points, ahead of the AK Party candidate and former prime minister Binali Yildirim - prompted several AKP challenges.
On Tuesday, after 16 days of appeals and recounts, the AKP asked the High Election Board (YSK) to annul and re-run the election in Istanbul over what it said were irregularities. Its nationalist MHP allies made a similar request on Wednesday.
"We are aware there are ongoing processes... We hope the relevant authorities will complete these processes in the most sensitive and just way," Imamoglu said.

"TOO MANY IRREGULARITIES"
The repeated challenges by the AKP and MHP have fuelled frustration among opposition supporters which spilled over into football stadiums at the weekend when fans chanted at top Istanbul derby matches for the mayoral mandate to be given to their candidate.
"There are way too many irregularities," AKP Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, presenting the party's justification for its demand for a new vote. "We are saying that organised fraud, unlawfulness and crimes were committed."
CHP Deputy Chairman Muharrem Erkek responded that there were "no concrete documents, information or evidence in the AKP appeal for an annulment."
"There is no legitimate reason at all. You are using your right (to appeal) to damage the will of Istanbul," he said.
While the AKP was defeated in the battle for Istanbul mayor, results showed the party had won most seats in its municipal councils. The AKP's re-run appeal applies only to the mayoral elections, not those for municipal councils.
Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo political risk advisers, said it was puzzling to call only for a re-run of the mayoral elections, and added that some of the areas where the AKP claimed fraud took place were under its responsibility.
Uncertainty over the election results has also put pressure on financial markets, pushing the lira down nearly 5 percent.
"From the market perspective, an extended period of uncertainty around elections is a bad idea — it would suggest more election-related policy easing which is bad for the rebalancing story," Tim Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told Reuters.
Erdogan had vowed that Turkey would enter a four and half year period with no elections after March 31, during which the ailing economy would be the focus. If the AKP appeal is upheld, Istanbul, which makes up more than a third of Turkey's economy, will head to polls again on June 2.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Pro-Kurdish party slams Turkey ban on elected mayors taking office
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s ruling AK Party to seek new Istanbul election

Trump veto on Yemen hailed as ‘timely and strategic’

Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Siraj Wahab
0

Trump veto on Yemen hailed as ‘timely and strategic’

  • The US president rejects a Congressional resolution to end US military assistance in battle against Houthis
  • The conflict in Yemen represents a ‘cheap’ and inexpensive way for Iran to cause trouble for US and Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Siraj Wahab
0

JEDDAH: US President Donald Trump’s veto of a Congressional resolution to end US military assistance in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen has put the focus squarely where it belongs — on the Houthis, the real perpetrators of the war.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump wrote in explaining his decision.

The president said that the measure would harm bilateral relations and interfere with his constitutional power as commander-in-chief.

He said the US was providing the support to protect more than 80,000 Americans who live in coalition countries subject to Houthi attacks from Yemen.

“Houthis, supported by Iran, have used missiles, armed drones and explosive boats to attack civilian and military targets in those coalition countries, including areas frequented by American citizens, such as the airport in Riyadh,” Trump said.

“In addition, the conflict in Yemen represents a ‘cheap’ and inexpensive way for Iran to cause trouble for the US and for our ally, Saudi Arabia.”

High-ranking officials in the region and many political analysts have been unanimous in their approval of Trump’s decision.

“Saudi Arabia and other partners in the Arab coalition are engaged in a war on terror,” said Saudi political analyst and international affairs expert Hamdan Al-Shehri.

“(The Houthis) have held the whole country hostage at the point of gun. They have been firing ballistic missiles on densely populated cities in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Trump has done the right thing. Saudi Arabia and the US are allies in the fight against terror. The Houthis are an extension of the just-sanctioned Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

Al-Shehri said that US congressmen and women need to understand the ideology of the Houthis. “They are like Daesh, Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah.”

The analyst said the Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen is trying to do the job of the global community in restoring order.

“There are UN resolutions to this effect that call for the Houthis to be disarmed and their coup to be overturned. Trump understands this and that is why he has done the right thing by vetoing Congress’s decision,” Al-Shehri said.

The UAE, a key part of the Arab coalition, also hailed Trump’s veto. “Support for the Arab coalition is a positive signal of US resolve toward America’s allies,” Anwar Gargash, the foreign affairs minister, tweeted, adding that the decision is both “timely and strategic.”

The Houthis, led by 40-year-old Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, were sanctioned by the UN Security Council in January 2015 for overrunning Sanaa and sending the internationally recognized government into exile.

Under the slogan “God is great, death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews and victory for Islam,” the militia has drawn widespread criticism for its brutality. In 2018, Human Rights Watch condemned the group for “frequently taking hostages and for committing other serious abuses against people in their custody.”

Al-Shehri said that Al-Houthi is cut from the same cloth as Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

“Al-Houthi has no qualms about putting children and women in harm’s way,” he said. “The Houthis recruit children and women to radicalize them and ensure they continue his campaign of hate. When children and women die at the front, the Houthi leadership paint the Arab coalition as the villain, in order to deceive Western nations.

“They also use children as cannon fodder to clear minefields and explosives. This is the strategy employed by other militias and terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

“Women and children are basically used to do the dirty work, and many die or are wounded.”

Few realize how Saudi Arabia and the Arab coalition were forced into the war in Yemen, Al-Shehri said.

“The legitimate president approached his neighbors to save his country from falling into the hands of mercenaries and a well-armed militia — a militia that receives a constant supply of weapons from Iran. The coalition was asked to save Yemen — to free its people from the kidnappers who have held them hostage.”

Al-Shehri said it was a travesty that some in the outside world, including some members of the US Congress, viewed the Houthis as underdogs and victims.

“The Houthis have launched hundreds of missiles into Saudi Arabia. For such people, nothing is sacred. All they want is death and destruction in the Arab world from their missiles and drones. They have managed to hoodwink the international community by saying that the weapons are used in defense of their country. Well, they have taken their hostages and they have starved them. The aim of the Arab coalition is to liberate Yemen from this curse.”

The Houthi leader is no different from Osama bin Laden or Hasan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief, he said. “They share not just the same taste in clothes — the long black robe and imamah favored by Iranian clerics and the Hezbollah chief — but the same murderous ideology.”

Topics: Donald Trump Yemen US military Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war
0
Middle-East
Yemeni Minister: Houthis destroyed Yemen’s economic development

Latest updates

In Pakistan, Makkah Grand Mosque imam stresses media’s importance in spreading ‘moderate Islam’
0
Trump veto on Yemen hailed as ‘timely and strategic’
0
It’s austerity or catastrophe, Saad Hariri tells Lebanon
0
Baghdad bans online battle games, citing ‘negative’ influence
0
Kenyan ambassador thanks KSRelief for help
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.