Iraq and Saudi Arabia sign agreements as King Salman meets PM Abdul-Mahdi

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Iraqi PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi is received by King Salman in Jeddah.
Iraqi PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi is received by King Salman in Jeddah.
Iraqi PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi is received by King Salman in Jeddah.
Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
Iraq and Saudi Arabia sign agreements as King Salman meets PM Abdul-Mahdi

  • Adel Abdul-Mahdi was met at King Khalid International Airport by the Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar
  • Visit comes as relations continue to grow between the two countries
RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday and held talks with King Salman on relations between the two countries.

During their talks, the king said he was keen to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, SPA reported. Abdul-Mahdi said he was hoping to develop "areas of bilateral cooperation."

His visit to the Kingdom "symbolizes the Iraqi government's vision in aiming to bolster ties with the Kingdom in all fields," the Iraqi prime minister said in a statement on his Facebook account.

The two countries signed 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding between their various ministries. The deals covered many areas including energy, education, culture and political consultation.

Abdul-Mahdi was met at King Khalid International Airport by the Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, SPA reported.

The visit comes as ties continue to improve between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi Arabian delegation visited Iraq earlier this month, when a new consulate in Baghdad was opened and $1 billion in loans for development projects in Iraq was announced.

Kenyan ambassador thanks KSRelief for help

Updated 18 April 2019
Arab News
0

Kenyan ambassador thanks KSRelief for help

Updated 18 April 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Kenya’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanked the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for its work in the east African country.

Peter Ogego called on KSRelief’s supervisor general, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh.

They discussed the center’s programs and areas for possible cooperation, such as helping Somali refugees in Dadaab and opening a KSRelief office in Kenya.

Dadaab, in Garissa County, is the site of a UNHCR base hosting 235,269 registered refugees and asylum seekers as at the end of January 2018. It comprises four camps.

The first camp was established in 1991, when refugees fleeing the civil war in Somalia started to cross the border into Kenya. A second influx occurred in 2011, when some 130,000 refugees arrived, fleeing drought and famine in southern Somalia.

Last summer KSRelief visited Dadaab to inspect factories that specialize in preparing and providing food aid to refugees.

In November the agency worked with the Kenyan Red Cross to distribute 13,000 food baskets for lactating and pregnant women, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases in the Dadaab area.

Ogego was also briefed about Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan and its focus on building the Kingdom’s humanitarian and volunteer program capacities.

He thanked KSRelief and expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s humanitarian assistance to Kenya, particularly the tons of dates distributed every year during the holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: #DiplomaticQuarter Kenya KSRelief

