  Palestinian economy in 'crisis' over Israel standoff: World Bank
Palestinian economy in ‘crisis’ over Israel standoff: World Bank

The World Bank estimated that easing restrictions on such goods ‘could bring additional six-percent growth in the West Bank economy and 11 percent in Gaza by 2025.’ (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
  • The World Bank said the unresolved standoff deepened a ‘fiscal crisis’ that could increase the Palestinian Authority’s financial gap
  • The Palestinian Authority has seen a dramatic drop in direct foreign aid
JERUSALEM: The World Bank warned Wednesday of a deepening economic crisis in the occupied West Bank if the Palestinian Authority and Israel do not resolve a dispute over tax transfers.
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through its ports, and then transfers the money to the PA.
In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10 million a month from the revenues — the sum the PA paid families of prisoners or prisoners themselves serving time in Israeli jails — prompting the Palestinians to refuse any funds at all.
Israel sees the payments to those who have carried out attacks against Israelis as encouraging further violence.
The PA describes the payments as a form of welfare, while Palestinians venerate prisoners jailed by Israel as heroes for their cause.
In its Wednesday report, the World Bank said the unresolved standoff deepened a “fiscal crisis” that could increase the PA’s financial gap from $400 million in 2018 to one “exceeding $1 billion in 2019.”
“This is expected to choke economic activity, threatening to push the West Bank into negative growth,” the World Bank said.
“A resolution to the stand-off over clearance revenues is essential,” it said, referring to the tax transfers.
The bank also called for a change in Israel’s restrictions on Palestinian imports of so-called “dual-use goods” — products and technologies that can be used both for civilian and military purposes.
Israel bans 56 items from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and an additional 62 to Gaza only.
It has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008 and maintains a blockade on the enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.
As a result of the restrictions, “the Palestinian economy is unable to access key production inputs and modern technology, challenging its ability to expand its production frontier and grow in a sustainable manner,” the report said.
The World Bank estimated that easing restrictions on such goods “could bring additional six-percent growth in the West Bank economy and 11 percent in Gaza by 2025.”
The bank’s report will be presented to the international donor group for Palestinians, known as the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, at its meeting in Brussels on April 30.
It also noted “a continuous decline in real per capita income and a further rise in unemployment and poverty” in the Palestinian territories, with 52 percent of Gaza’s labor force jobless in 2018.
The Palestinian Authority has seen a dramatic drop in direct foreign aid, which has gone from 10 percent of gross domestic product five years ago to 3.5 percent last year.
In 2018, the United States cut hundreds of millions of dollars in Palestinian aid.

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

Updated 17 April 2019
AFP
  • Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming
  • The airline was once India’s second-biggest by market share but is on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $1 billion
MUMBAI: India’s debt-stricken Jet Airways grounded all of its operations Wednesday after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders, the carrier said in a statement.
“Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today,” it said, adding that the decision would take “immediate effect.”
Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming.
“This has been a very difficult decision but without interim funding, the airline is simply unable to conduct flight operations in a manner that delivers to the very reasonable expectations of its guests, employees, partners and service providers,” it added.
The airline was once India’s second-biggest by market share but is on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $1 billion.
Jet was operating just five planes on Wednesday because it could not pay its bills, down from a fleet of more than 120 at its peak.
The carrier has canceled hundreds of flights in recent weeks, stranding thousands of passengers.
It has repeatedly defaulted on loans and failed to pay staff in recent months.
The consortium took control of Jet in March, pledging to give $218 million in “immediate funding support” as part of a debt resolution plan.
But they have failed to release most of the money and the banks also failed to agree after a meeting of several hours on Monday on how to proceed.
The SBI-led consortium is looking for a buyer for Jet and a deadline passed on Friday for prospective bidders to express an interest in acquiring a 75 percent stake in the carrier.
The SBI is yet to announce a shortlist of prospective bidders but Indian media said four were in the running including Etihad Airways, which already owns a 24 percent stake.
“Jet Airways will now await the bid finalization process by SBI and the consortium of Indian Lenders,” the airline said, adding that it hoped to resume services “as soon as possible.”
Bad investments, competition from several low-cost carriers, high oil prices and a weak rupee have led to Jet’s current financial predicament, analysts say.
A collapse of Jet, and the loss of more than 20,000 jobs, would deal a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-business reputation as he seeks a second term in ongoing national elections.

