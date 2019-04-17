Dates set for G20 Leaders’ Summit in Saudi Arabia

Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) held its second “Tamheer” forum at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, offering workshops and schemes to help unemployed people find work via the Tamheer Training Program.

The forum brought together jobseekers, teachers, administrators and recruitment consultants to give professional guidance to people on education opportunities within the program.

Available positions and apprenticeship schemes at a number of firms and public sector organizations were also advertised, with jobseekers given the chance to submit applications on the premises.

The forum provides university graduates from more theoretical backgrounds with the necessary skills and expertise required to enter more practical jobs in the labor market. The associated training program adds additional work experiences and training opportunities on a weekly basis.

Training periods range from 3 to 6 months for roles at government institutions and in the private sector.

You can register for the Tamheer Training Program and find details of the next forum by visiting the HRDF website, hrdf.org.sa