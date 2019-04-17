You are here

Dates set for G20 Leaders’ Summit in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri during the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • It was announced the Kingdom would host the meeting 2020 in 2017
RIYADH: The G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh in 2020 will take place on Nov. 21 and 22, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20’s objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system,” the agency added.
It was announced the Kingdom would host the meeting 2020 in 2017 at the end of the event in Hamburg, Germany.
The final communiqué of the G20 summit in 2018, which was held in Buenos Aires, confirmed 2019’s meetings would be held in Japan, while Saudi Arabia would host the summit in 2020.

Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

0

Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) held its second “Tamheer” forum at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, offering workshops and schemes to help unemployed people find work via the Tamheer Training Program.
The forum brought together jobseekers, teachers, administrators and recruitment consultants to give professional guidance to people on education opportunities within the program.
Available positions and apprenticeship schemes at a number of firms and public sector organizations were also advertised, with jobseekers given the chance to submit applications on the premises.
The forum provides university graduates from more theoretical backgrounds with the necessary skills and expertise required to enter more practical jobs in the labor market. The associated training program adds additional work experiences and training opportunities on a weekly basis.
Training periods range from 3 to 6 months for roles at government institutions and in the private sector.
You can register for the Tamheer Training Program and find details of the next forum by visiting the HRDF website, hrdf.org.sa

