Dates set for G20 Leaders’ Summit in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh in 2020 will take place on Nov. 21 and 22, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20’s objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system,” the agency added.
It was announced the Kingdom would host the meeting 2020 in 2017 at the end of the event in Hamburg, Germany.
The final communiqué of the G20 summit in 2018, which was held in Buenos Aires, confirmed 2019’s meetings would be held in Japan, while Saudi Arabia would host the summit in 2020.
