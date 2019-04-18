You are here

In Pakistan, Makkah Grand Mosque imam stresses media's importance in spreading 'moderate Islam'

Sheikh Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, the imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, with Muslim leaders in Lahore. (SPA photo)
Sheikh Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, the imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah receiving a memento from Muslim leaders in Lahore, Pakistan. (SPA photo)
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
In Pakistan, Makkah Grand Mosque imam stresses media’s importance in spreading ‘moderate Islam’

  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani was in Lahore to inaugurate the Holy Qur’an channel in the Paigham network
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
LAHORE, PAKISTAN: Saudi Arabia’s mission is “the message of peace, security and stability to all the peoples of the world,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, the imam of the Grand Mosque, said.

Al-Juhani’s comments came as he inaugurated the Holy Qur’an channel in the Paigham network, an Islamic educational media group supervised by the Ahl Al-Hadeeth Central Association in Pakistan.

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, and Sajid Mir, chairman of the Ahl Al-Hadeeth Association and member of the Pakistan Senate, attended the inauguration along with officials and heads of Islamic associations.

The ceremony took place at the General Assembly of the Ahl Al-Hadeeth Association in Lahore.

Al-Juhani stressed on the importance of the media in spreading the Islamic call, and highlighting the true image of moderate Islam, which fights extremism and terrorism.

The Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “seeks to promote good deeds to the whole world,” he said.

“The Kingdom’s mission is the message of peace, security and stability to all the peoples of the world,” he added.

Al-Juhani said that the Kingdom has always stood by Pakistan and its people in all matters, including cooperation in the service of Islam and Muslims.

Mir said: “The Holy Qur’an channel ... will be a permanent link between the viewer and the book of God, to read the wise verses to everyone’s ears.”

He praised the efforts of the Kingdom and its leadership to distribute and spread the Qur’an, and support those who work in this field.

 

Topics: Lahore

Second 'Tamheer' forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) held its second “Tamheer” forum at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, offering workshops and schemes to help unemployed people find work via the Tamheer Training Program.
The forum brought together jobseekers, teachers, administrators and recruitment consultants to give professional guidance to people on education opportunities within the program.
Available positions and apprenticeship schemes at a number of firms and public sector organizations were also advertised, with jobseekers given the chance to submit applications on the premises.
The forum provides university graduates from more theoretical backgrounds with the necessary skills and expertise required to enter more practical jobs in the labor market. The associated training program adds additional work experiences and training opportunities on a weekly basis.
Training periods range from 3 to 6 months for roles at government institutions and in the private sector.
You can register for the Tamheer Training Program and find details of the next forum by visiting the HRDF website, hrdf.org.sa

Topics: Tamheer Tamheer Training Program

