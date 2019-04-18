UN urges resolving fate of 2,500 foreign children at Syria camp

Armed group attacks air base in southern Libya controlled by Haftar

BENGHAZI: An armed group on Thursday attacked a major air base in southern Libya controlled by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar who has moved much of his forces north to try take the capital Tripoli.

Fighting was continuing at the Tamanhint base near Sabha, the main city in southern Libya, Sabha Major Hamid Rafaa Al-Khiyali and an eastern military official said, without giving more details.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear.

The base is Haftar’s main air base in southern Libya, which his Libyan National Army force seized earlier this year, though tribesmen with flexible loyalties remain strong in the sparsely populated desert region.

Haftar, who is allied to a parallel government based in the east, started an offensive two weeks ago on Tripoli, which is held by the internationally recognized government, increasing the chaos that has plagued the oil producing nation since 2011.

Libya's UN-backed interior ministry accused France on Thursday of supporting eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and said it would halt cooperation with Paris.

"Any dealings with the French side in bilateral security agreements" will halt, the Tripoli-based interior ministry said in a statement.

France responded to the accusation by saying that it supported the government in Tripoli.

"As we have already stated on several occasions: France supports the legitimate government of Prime Minister (Fayez Al-)Serraj and the mediation of the UN for an inclusive political solution in Libya," a French presidential official said.

"Furthermore, the president's legitimate interlocutor is Prime Minister Serraj, with whom the president spoke on Monday to reaffirm this support."

The fighting in Tripoli has killed some 205 people, including 18 civilians, and wounded 913, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame warned on Thursday of a "widening conflagration" in the Libyan conflict, and told AFP in an interview that there is "deadlock" in fighting south of Tripoli.

