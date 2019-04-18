You are here

UN urges resolving fate of 2,500 foreign children at Syria camp

A woman walks through Al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria. (File/Reuters)
A dove rests on the shoulder of a boy at Al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria. (File/Reuters)
  • Panos Moumtzis, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said home nations must take responsibility for repatriating their citizens, prosecuting where necessary
  • Britain revoked the citizenship of Shamima Begum who left at 15 to join Daesh in Syria
GENEVA: Around 2,500 foreign children are stuck in a guarded section of a Syrian camp after fleeing Daesh's last stronghold, a senior United Nations official said on Thursday, urging governments not to abandon them.
The children's plight at the Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria is a dilemma for nations who saw citizens leave and fight for the extremist movement in Syria and Iraq only to find themselves in limbo after the fall of their self-proclaimed "caliphate."
Panos Moumtzis, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said home nations must take responsibility for repatriating their citizens, prosecuting where necessary.
"Really nobody should be rendered stateless and every effort should be made to find a solution for these people," he told a Geneva news briefing.
The children are among 10,000 non-Syrian and non-Iraqi nationals kept in a "restricted" section of the sprawling, Kurdish-run camp where 75,000 people live in total.
Some 211 children were among at least 260 people who died of malnutrition or disease en route to the camp since December, the latest UN figures show.
Britain revoked the citizenship of a teenager who left at 15 to join Daesh in Syria, while Austria and Switzerland have said they will not help bring home adults who joined the terrorist group.
But Moumtzis said states had a legal responsibility, especially for children, many of whom were born in Daesh camps. "Children should be treated first and foremost as victims" and "irrespective of family affiliation," he said.
The situation is further complicated because most states lack the capacity to offer consular services or access their nationals in the area. "There has to be a concerted effort, this is not about blaming or 'naming and shaming', but it's really about being practical and finding a way forward that would find a solution," the UN official said.

Armed group attacks air base in southern Libya controlled by Haftar

BENGHAZI: An armed group on Thursday attacked a major air base in southern Libya controlled by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar who has moved much of his forces north to try take the capital Tripoli.

Fighting was continuing at the Tamanhint base near Sabha, the main city in southern Libya, Sabha Major Hamid Rafaa Al-Khiyali and an eastern military official said, without giving more details.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear.

The base is Haftar’s main air base in southern Libya, which his Libyan National Army force seized earlier this year, though tribesmen with flexible loyalties remain strong in the sparsely populated desert region.

Haftar, who is allied to a parallel government based in the east, started an offensive two weeks ago on Tripoli, which is held by the internationally recognized government, increasing the chaos that has plagued the oil producing nation since 2011.

Libya's UN-backed interior ministry accused France on Thursday of supporting eastern commander Khalifa Haftar and said it would halt cooperation with Paris.
"Any dealings with the French side in bilateral security agreements" will halt, the Tripoli-based interior ministry said in a statement.

France responded to the accusation by saying that it supported the government in Tripoli.
"As we have already stated on several occasions: France supports the legitimate government of Prime Minister (Fayez Al-)Serraj and the mediation of the UN for an inclusive political solution in Libya," a French presidential official said.
"Furthermore, the president's legitimate interlocutor is Prime Minister Serraj, with whom the president spoke on Monday to reaffirm this support."

The fighting in Tripoli has killed some 205 people, including 18 civilians, and wounded 913, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame warned on Thursday of a "widening conflagration" in the Libyan conflict, and told AFP in an interview that there is "deadlock" in fighting south of Tripoli.
 

