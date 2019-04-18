You are here

'Cities Destroyed by Terrorism' exhibition opens at National Museum in Riyadh

A major exhibition using virtual reality technology to recreate historic cities wrecked by terror groups has opened in the Saudi capital. (SPA)
A major exhibition using virtual reality technology to recreate historic cities wrecked by terror groups has opened in the Saudi capital. (SPA)
A major exhibition using virtual reality technology to recreate historic cities wrecked by terror groups has opened in the Saudi capital. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
'Cities Destroyed by Terrorism' exhibition opens at National Museum in Riyadh

  The exhibition was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Arab World Institute in Paris
  Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Wednesday inaugurated the "Cities Destroyed by Terrorism" expo being staged at the National Museum in Riyadh
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: A major exhibition using virtual reality technology to recreate historic cities wrecked by terror groups has opened in the Saudi capital.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Wednesday inaugurated the “Cities Destroyed by Terrorism” expo being staged at the National Museum in Riyadh.
Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Arab World Institute in Paris, visitors will be taken on virtual tours of cultural and archaeological sites ruined or under threat of damage by extremist organizations.
The event’s organizers aim to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving the Arab region’s heritage and protecting it from potential threats.
Abdul-Mahdi, who on Wednesday held talks with King Salman on relations between the two countries, launched the expo – open daily from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. through May 18 - in the presence of officials, ministers, diplomats and intellectuals.
The Ministry of Culture has classified “cultural and archaeological sites” and the preservation of ancient monuments as key areas for future support and development.
The exhibition includes photos, videos and exhibits relating to famous cities such as Mosul and Nineveh in Iraq, and Aleppo and Palmyra in Syria, all of which have fallen victim to the forces of extremism and terrorism in recent years.
Using visual displays and the latest technology, the exhibition seeks to accurately simulate for visitors what destroyed cities looked like and, in the process, promote a message of tolerance.

King Salman sends letters to leaders of Egypt, Jordan

Updated 18 April 2019
Arab News
King Salman sends letters to leaders of Egypt, Jordan

  Both El-Sisi and King Abdullah II conveyed their greetings to King Salman
Updated 18 April 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman sent letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II emphasising the strength of the historic relations between Saudi Arabia and their respective countries.
The king’s letter to El-Sisi stated the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on various levels.
The letter to Egypt’s president was delivered as El-Sisi received the Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan and Dr. Issam bin Saeed, a state minister and member of the cabinet.
The letter to Jordan was also delivered by the Saudi minister of state for african affairs  who was received by King Abdullah II.
Both El-Sisi and King Abdullah II conveyed their greetings to King Salman.

