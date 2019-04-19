You are here

  • Home
  • Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing
﻿

Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing

1 / 3
Holes are seen in the two apartments belonging to the father of Arafat Erfayieh, that was bulldozed Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron, Friday, April 19, 2019. (AP)
2 / 3
Palestinian men inspect the damage in one of the two apartments belonging to the father of Arafat Erfayieh, that was demolished by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron, Friday, April 19, 2019. (AP)
3 / 3
The Israeli military has demolished the family home of Erfayieh, a Palestinian charged with the killing of a 19-year-old Israeli woman. (AP)
Updated 19 April 2019
AP
0

Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing

Updated 19 April 2019
AP
0

HEBRON, West Bank: The Israeli military has demolished the family home of a Palestinian charged with the killing of a 19-year-old Israeli woman.
Israeli forces bulldozed two apartments belonging to the father of Arafat Erfayieh in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday.
Erfaiyeh was arrested and charged in February with the killing of Ori Ansbacher, whose slain body was found in a West Bank forest near Jerusalem.
Her brutal killing drew widespread media coverage in Israel, sparking calls for revenge from hard-line Jewish settlers. The Shin Bet security agency determined the act was politically motivated.
Israel often demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants or their families, saying it deters future attacks. Human rights groups have long condemned such demolitions as a form of collective punishment banned by international law.

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
0
Middle-East
Israel arrests brother of Palestinian protest icon

Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army

Updated 19 April 2019
AFP
0

Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army

Updated 19 April 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip with tank and aircraft fire after shots were fired at troops on the Israeli side of the border, the army said.
“No injuries to soldiers were reported,” it said in a statement.
Palestinian security sources in Hamas-ruled Gaza told AFP that the Israeli fire hit Hamas military observation posts at three locations along the frontier.
They said there were no reports of Palestinian casualties.
Palestinians in Gaza have for more than a year gathered at least weekly along the border for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave.
The Israeli statement did not say if there were mass protests taking place at the time of Friday’s incident.
At least 264 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began.
The majority were killed during clashes, with others hit by tank fire or air strikes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Topics: Israel Gaza Gaza border

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
0
Middle-East
Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing

Latest updates

Malaysian religious chiefs probe new book on shedding hijab
0
Emma Thompson, weeping teenagers join peaceful climate protest in London
0
Russia’s Port of Vladivostok prepares to host Kim Jong Un
0
Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army
0
Protests in Bangladesh after girl is burned to death
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.