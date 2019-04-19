You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army
﻿

Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army

An Israeli tank on the Israel Gaza border. (File photo/AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip with tank and aircraft fire after shots were fired at troops on the Israeli side of the border, the army said.
“No injuries to soldiers were reported,” it said in a statement.
Palestinian security sources in Hamas-ruled Gaza told AFP that the Israeli fire hit Hamas military observation posts at three locations along the frontier.
They said there were no reports of Palestinian casualties.
Palestinians in Gaza have for more than a year gathered at least weekly along the border for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave.
The Israeli statement did not say if there were mass protests taking place at the time of Friday’s incident.
At least 264 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began.
The majority were killed during clashes, with others hit by tank fire or air strikes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Topics: Israel Gaza Gaza border

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
0
Middle-East
Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing

Trump and Haftar discussed 'counterterrorism efforts' in Libya

Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
0

Trump and Haftar discussed 'counterterrorism efforts' in Libya

Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
0

WEST PALM BEACH: The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday to Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed "ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the need to achieve peace and stability in Libya."
The statement said Trump "recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system."
It was unclear why the White House waited several days to announce the phone call.
On Thursday, both the United States and Russia said they could not support a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Libya at this time. Also on Thursday, mortar bombs crashed down on a suburb of Tripoli, almost hitting a clinic, after two weeks of an offensive by Haftar's eastern troops on the Libyan capital, which is held by the UN-backed government.
The British-drafted resolution blames Haftar for the latest flare-up in violence when his Libyan National Army (LNA) advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli earlier this month. Many countries in the region see Haftar as a bulwark against extremist groups.  
The United States did not give a reason for its decision not to support the draft resolution, which would also call on countries with influence over the warring parties to ensure compliance and for unconditional humanitarian aid access in Libya. The country has been gripped by anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.
White House national security adviser John Bolton also spoke recently to Haftar.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Donald Trump

Related

Developing 0
Middle-East
UN warns of ‘widening conflagration’ in Libya as southern Haftar base attacked
0
Middle-East
Fighting over Libya’s capital Tripoli has displaced 18,000: UN agency

Latest updates

Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army
0
Protests in Bangladesh after girl is burned to death
0
Trump and Haftar discussed 'counterterrorism efforts' in Libya
0
Thunder and dust storms expected to hit various regions of Saudi Arabia
0
Snakes in office force Liberia’s president to work from home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.