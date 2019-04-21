You are here

  • Home
  • American arrested for death threats to Democratic lawmakers
﻿

American arrested for death threats to Democratic lawmakers

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks to reporters as she heads back into the U.S. Capitol after a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress "to announce legislation to repeal President Trump's existing executive order blocking travel from majority Muslim countries" in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
0

American arrested for death threats to Democratic lawmakers

  • Trump recently tweeted out a video of Omar featuring footage of the World Trade Center burning juxtaposed with her comments, taken out of context to portray her attitude to the 9/11 attacks as glib
Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
0

MIAMI: Police arrested a Florida man on Friday on suspicion of threatening to kill three Democratic lawmakers and expressing his hatred for controversial Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, prosecutors said.
John Kless, 49, of Broward County, is accused of leaving expletive-strewn voicemailed death threats at the Washington offices of California Representative Eric Swalwell, Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.
He allegedly said in his message to presidential hopeful Booker that “you government officials will be in the graves where you... belong.”
Kless is said to have racially abused Omar, a Somali-American former refugee, referencing a recent controversy in which she was accused — falsely, according to her defenders — of downplaying the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The freshman congresswoman has found herself in hot water since arriving in Washington for comments seen by critics as anti-Semitic.
Kless, who reportedly defended Donald Trump in the messages and warned the lawmakers to stop criticizing the president, has been charged with making threatening communications.
Some analysts have pointed to the US president’s heated rhetoric as the catalyst for a toxic atmosphere encouraging such behavior — a possibility the White House has rejected.
Trump recently tweeted out a video of Omar featuring footage of the World Trade Center burning juxtaposed with her comments, taken out of context to portray her attitude to the 9/11 attacks as glib.
The president’s language was also criticized following an anti-Semitic massacre in Pittsburgh last year — and during a week-long mail bombing spree that saw another Florida man target high-profile liberal political figures, Trump critics and the news outlet CNN.
Prosecutors say Kless used homophobic slurs in his message to Swalwell — who supports same-sex marriage rights and gun control and is also vying for the presidency.
“The day you come after our guns... is the day you’ll be dead,” Kless is alleged to have warned the lawmaker.

Topics: Rep. Ilhan Omar

Related

0
World
Democrats defend Omar after Trump retweets video against her
0
Offbeat
Words and consequences: A look at the Omar and Trump feud

Scores dead in bomb attacks across Sri Lankan capital

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Reuters
0

Scores dead in bomb attacks across Sri Lankan capital

  • Attacks happened as Christians attended Easter Sunday services
  • Sri Lankan police chief warned of planned attacks by radical Muslim group on ‘prominent churches’ 10 days before deadly blasts
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP Reuters
0

COLOMBO: A seventh blast has been reported near the Sri Lankan capital, according to a police spokesman, just hours after a string of bombings ripped through churches and hotels on Sunday monrning, killing at least 156 people.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the new blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala, killing two people.

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the blasts as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation.”

The public has been told to excercise caution in the following days, with emergency numbers being circulated for people who want to seek help.

The country’s police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before the blasts that suicide bombers planned to hit “prominent churches,” according to the warning seen by AFP.

Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.

“A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo,” said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit.

The first explosions were reported at St. Anthony’s Shrine — a church in Colombo — and St. Sebastian’s Church in the town of Negombo just outside the capital. Dozens of people injured in the St. Anthony’s blast flooded into the Colombo National Hospital by mid-morning, an official told AFP.

“A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there,” read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St. Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Shortly after those blasts were reported, police confirmed three hotels in the capital had also been hit, along with a church in Batticaloa.

An official at one of the hotels, the Cinnamon Grand Hotel near the prime minister’s official residence in Colombo, told AFP that the blast had ripped through the hotel restaurant. He said at least one person had been killed in the blast.

An official at the Batticaloa hospital told AFP more than 300 people had been admitted with injuries following the blast there.

(Reuters)

“Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway,” Sri Lanka’s Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet on his verified account.

He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St. Anthony’s Shrine, and described “horrible scenes.” “I saw many body parts strewn all over,” he tweeted, adding that there were “many casualties including foreigners.”

“Please stay calm and indoors,” he added. Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast.

The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood. Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries. The images could not immediately be verified.

Only around six percent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the deadly string of Easter Sunday attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka as “truly appalling.”

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

0
Pakistan
Delegation from Pakistan’s National Defence University visits Sri Lanka
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan donates IT equipment for new Sri Lankan army training center 

Latest updates

Egyptian voters urged to allow El-Sisi rule until 2030
0
In nod to debt concerns, China Belt and Road summit to urge sustainable financing
0
Libya reopens Tripoli’s only functioning airport
0
Scores dead in bomb attacks across Sri Lankan capital
0
The ethical gold rush: Gilded age for guilt-free jewelry
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.