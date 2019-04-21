King Salman sends cable of condolence to Sri Lanka president after terrorist attacks

RIYADH: King Salman has sent a cable of condolence to the president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena following the terrorist attacks in the country, which killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 on Sunday.

“We are aware of the terrorist attacks that targeted your friendly country and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we strongly condemn this despicable act of terrorism,” the cable from the king said.

Saudi Press Agency reported the king called for an international effort to combat terrorism.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable to Sirisena, expressing his condolences and a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on eight churches and hotels in the island nation.