King Salman sends cable of condolence to Sri Lanka president after terrorist attacks

King Salman has sent a cable of condolence to the president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena following the terrorist attacks in the country. (SPA)
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
(SPA)
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman has sent a cable of condolence to the president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena following the terrorist attacks in the country, which killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 on Sunday.

“We are aware of the terrorist attacks that targeted your friendly country and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we strongly condemn this despicable act of terrorism,” the cable from the king said.

Saudi Press Agency reported the king called for an international effort to combat terrorism.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable to Sirisena, expressing his condolences and a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on eight churches and hotels in the island nation.

Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue

Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
SPA
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
SPA
MOSCOW: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa held a meeting with the president of the Russian People’s Council, Sergei Ordzhonikidze, and other council members, where they discussed issues of common interest.

They looked into means of boosting cooperation between Russia and the Muslim world, supporting positive national integration programs and countering extremist speeches and Islamophobia.

Al-Issa lauded the Russian model of national harmony and coexistence, while Ordzhonikidze presented Al-Issa with a copy of the council’s yearly report.

At the meeting the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share their experiences in the fight against extremist ideologies, the promotion of interreligious dialogue and coexistence and the implementation of joint projects to achieve shared goals. They also stressed the pure and peaceful values of Islam and rejected all forms of extremism and Islamophobia.

The meeting was attended by the Russian deputy chairman of the Committee for the Development of Agriculture, Aygun Memedov, the chairman of the Committee on the Normalization of Relations Between Nationalities and Religions, Sheikh Albert Karganov, the Mufti of Moscow and the Khanti-Mansisk Region in Siberia Sheikh Tahir Samatov.

Last month, Al-Issa met with Speaker of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin. They discussed subjects related to promoting and supporting dialogue among followers of different religions and civilizations, activating cultural contacts and exchanges between the Muslim world and Russia.

Al-Issa signed a cooperation agreement between the MWL and Moscow’s Fund for Islamic Culture, Science and Education. The agreement focused on tackling extremism and promoting tolerance. The agreement stressed the need for cooperation in the fight against extremism, intolerance, aggression and hostility among religions, races and ideologies that could lead to terrorism.

Both parties agreed to exchange information on the activities of scientific centers, cultural forums and websites.

