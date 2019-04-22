You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue
﻿

Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue

The two parties sign a deal to share their experiences in the fight against extremist ideologies. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue

  • Al-Issa lauds Russian model of national harmony and coexistence
  • Al-Issa also met with Speaker of the Russian Parliament last month
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

MOSCOW: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa held a meeting with the president of the Russian People’s Council, Sergei Ordzhonikidze, and other council members, where they discussed issues of common interest.

They looked into means of boosting cooperation between Russia and the Muslim world, supporting positive national integration programs and countering extremist speeches and Islamophobia.

Al-Issa lauded the Russian model of national harmony and coexistence, while Ordzhonikidze presented Al-Issa with a copy of the council’s yearly report.

At the meeting the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share their experiences in the fight against extremist ideologies, the promotion of interreligious dialogue and coexistence and the implementation of joint projects to achieve shared goals. They also stressed the pure and peaceful values of Islam and rejected all forms of extremism and Islamophobia.

The meeting was attended by the Russian deputy chairman of the Committee for the Development of Agriculture, Aygun Memedov, the chairman of the Committee on the Normalization of Relations Between Nationalities and Religions, Sheikh Albert Karganov, the Mufti of Moscow and the Khanti-Mansisk Region in Siberia Sheikh Tahir Samatov.

Last month, Al-Issa met with Speaker of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin. They discussed subjects related to promoting and supporting dialogue among followers of different religions and civilizations, activating cultural contacts and exchanges between the Muslim world and Russia.

Al-Issa signed a cooperation agreement between the MWL and Moscow’s Fund for Islamic Culture, Science and Education. The agreement focused on tackling extremism and promoting tolerance. The agreement stressed the need for cooperation in the fight against extremism, intolerance, aggression and hostility among religions, races and ideologies that could lead to terrorism.

Both parties agreed to exchange information on the activities of scientific centers, cultural forums and websites.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) interfaith dialogue Russia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief receives World's Religions Peace Award
0
Saudi Arabia
Russian official praises MWL chief’s humanitarian role

Saudi Arabia participates at 58th International Art Exhibition in Venice

Prince Badr said the participation at the Venice exhibition shall promote Saudi Arabia’s culture and its various arts. (SPA)
Updated 22 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia participates at 58th International Art Exhibition in Venice

  • Saudi Arabia's pavilion will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and the implementation of Misk Art Institute
Updated 22 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will be taking part at the 58th International Art Exhibition 2019, to be held in Venice, Italy with a special pavilion on art in times of crises.

The exhibition will take place from May 11 to November 24, 2019, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom's pavilion will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and the implementation of Misk Art Institute.

This participation comes under the title "After an illusion" expressing the role of art in times of crisis and political volatility.

Dr. Zahra AlGhamdi was chosen to represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on this occasion, while Dr. Iman Al-Jabreen as the pavilion's coordinator and Dr. Nada Shabout, as an academic and technical advisor.

In remarks on the occasion, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of Board of Directors of Misk Art Institute, said the Kingdom's participation comes in light of the interest and patronage of Saudi King Salman and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for culture which has contributed to highlighting the heritage, and national cultural achievements in an unprecedented way.

Prince Badr said the participation at the Venice exhibition shall promote Saudi Arabia’s culture and its various arts, stressing that the presence of a Saudi pavilion at the platform reflects the Kingdom’s important political, historic and cultural stance among world countries.

Topics: 58th International Art Exhibition 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Art Council to launch 3-month event
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists draw inspiration from Islam

Latest updates

Care workers cross Europe’s east-west divide
0
Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue
0
Mexico breaks violence record in first quarter of 2019
0
How Meir Kahane’s toxic legacy poisoned the Palestinian peace process
0
‘Panic mode’: Witness describes aftermath of Sri Lanka bombs
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.