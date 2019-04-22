You are here

The Atassi Foundation offers a different perspective on Syria

Elias Zayat's ‘Zenobia/Palmyra,’ from 1990. (Supplied)
‘Untitled’ (1965) by Fateh Moudarres. (Supplied)
Shireen and Mouna Atassi. (Photo supplied)
‘Untitled’ by Tawfik Tarek. (Supplied)
Rawaa Talass
  The foundation refuses to be "sucked into the cycle of hatred and violence," says director Shireen Atassi
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: “We need to tell the story of Syria in a very different way,” says Shireen Atassi, the Dubai-based director of the Atassi Foundation. “A way far from the destruction, which is not us and does not represent us.”

A family-run, independent, non-profit initiative, the Atassi Foundation was established in 2015 with the core objective of promoting Syrian art through the expansive collection of Atassi’s parents, Mouna and Soudki.

Encompassing a wide spectrum of narratives and themes, the breadth of the foundation’s collection is remarkable; comprising nearly 500 artworks produced by over 80 modern and contemporary artists, including Fateh Moudarres, Mahmoud Hammad, Louay Kayyali, and Tammam Azzam. The Atassis began their collection of paintings, sculptures, and photographs — which is predominantly from Syria, but includes works from neighboring Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq — in the 1980s.

They relocated to Dubai in 2012, following the outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011, and managed to ship the entire collection out of their homeland — a “painful process,” according to Atassi.

Her own appreciation of art began at an early age. “During the 1980s, my mother was a gallerist and bookshop owner in Homs,” she explains. “I was a pre-teen then and so, I lived with all this art. Painters and poets like Fateh Moudarres and Adonis visited us at home and I enjoyed listening to their conversations.”

So it made sense that, despite spending more than two decades working in the corporate world, Atassi would head up the foundation. “It was not an easy move from the corporate to the art world, but I made the leap and I have never been happier,” she says.

Since 2015, the foundation has organized four exhibitions, commencing with its inaugural debut at Art Dubai in 2016 when a selection of vibrant, folklore-inspired glass paintings by Damascus-born Abu Subhi Al Tinawi (1888-1973) was showcased in “A Syrian Chronology.” The next two exhibitions were hosted by Dubai’s contemporary arts hub AlSerkal Avenue: “Syria: Into The Light” (2017), focusing on portraiture and “In the Age of New Media” (2018), displaying emotionally charged works that provide insight into how contemporary Syrian artists portray classical themes in a modern manner.

The Atassi Foundation’s most recent exhibition, “Personal Revolutions: Women Artists from Syria,” which ran at AlSerkal until April 8, was timed to coincide with Women’s History Month and pays homage to Syria’s unsung female artists, with works that date from 1950 until today. It depicts the evolution of how female artists have expressed themselves and the ever-changing world around them. Inspiring, diverse, and often confrontational, the artworks start with charming traditional portraiture by 20th-century painters including Hala Kouatly, Asma Fayyoumi, and Dorrieh Fakhoury Hammad and end with bold, contemporary works by multidisciplinary artists Alina Amer, Laila Muraywid, and Randa Maddah, among others, tackling the complexities of war, memory, and the female body.

“The inspiration behind this show was to celebrate Syria’s female artists, many of whom were not celebrated during their lifetime. Usually, in the modernist era, their male counterparts — like Fateh Moudarres and Elias Zayat — took the lead. We were asking ourselves, ‘Where are the female artists?’ They were as productive as their male contemporaries. We also wanted to tell the story of how today’s young generation of female artists managed to revolt through their powerful works,” Atassi explains.

Aside from educating audiences on Syrian art and history through exhibitions, the pursuit of research remains another major focus of the Atassi Foundation, commissioning professional scholarship and archiving rare, endangered documents and materials related to Syrian art.

“As a foundation, whatever we do needs to tick a number of boxes,” Atassi says. “We need to preserve, and we need to tell stories that have not been told. The world has just discovered Syrian art, thanks to Christie’s Dubai and Arab-focused galleries like Ayyam Gallery, who have done a wonderful job bringing Syrian art into the light. But more can be done, and so what we do is dig deeper through long-term research as the basis of our exhibitions.”

It is a delicate process to promote Syrian art and culture after all the tragedy the country has endured since 2011. But Atassi believes that visual art can allow Syria to be (re)observed in a more hopeful and refreshing way. “I think it was a way for us to resist what was going on in Syria,” she says. “It was our refusal to be sucked into that cycle of hatred and violence of the war. We felt the responsibility because we had the resources, the artworks, the knowledge and the network to tell the story of Syria in another way. Syria is not entirely about the war, (Daesh), or Bashar Al Assad; we also have a variety of narratives that can be told through art history.”

A number of exciting projects are in the pipeline too, she says: A potential show in Europe, and the upcoming online launch of MASA (Modern Art of Syria Archive).

Atassi simply hopes that the foundation’s ongoing endeavors will encourage enquiry into Syrian art and culture.

“The most beautiful encounter I can have as director is when a curator or an enthusiast visits our exhibitions and asks to get in touch with our exhibiting artists,” she says. “Building connections is important to me, and since I don’t sell any of our artworks, my role is to work as a (conduit) for researching and showcasing the essence of this nation and its history.”

Inside Jeddah’s newest creative hub

Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Jennifer Bell
Inside Jeddah's newest creative hub

  Programs manager Fatima Mazeh gives us the lowdown on Project Space Art Jameel
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Jennifer Bell
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is undergoing a well-documented cultural progression, part of which is championing up-and-coming artists. Contemporary and traditional designers now have a new creative space in Jeddah, thanks to Art Jameel — the Saudi foundation that has patronized artistic and educational initiatives in the Arab world since 2003.

Project Space Art Jameel, nestled in the heart of Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district, is a dedicated workshop where artists can connect and collaborate. It provides traditional arts activities, houses a makerspace and will host a broader contemporary arts program of workshops, exhibitions, talks and events curated by Art Jameel and its partners.

Fatima Mazeh, programs manager at Art Jameel Jeddah, told Arab News that Project Space Art Jameel will focus on traditional arts and contemporary projects.

“The area is deprived of workshops that can help artists in making their projects,” explained Mazeh. “This maker space will make it easier for them to execute their projects.”

Mazeh expects Project Space to be busy. “Saudi Arabia’s art scene is growing and opening up more and more thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture,” she said.

While the creative hub officially launches on April 29, Project Space is currently open to Art Jameel students. Many of them are already utilizing the workshops to create their artistic offerings, with a particular focus on woodwork and ceramics.

Located on the ground floor of a contemporary building next to the famous Jamjoom House, and a stone’s throw from fellow Art Jameel venue Jameel House of Traditional Arts / Jeddah, Project Space underwent a six-month renovation and fit-out with machinery and equipment for makers and craftspeople.

“We do a lot of traditional art at our center and part of the teaching of creative skills is to learn woodwork and ceramics,” said Mazeh. “Project Space gives artists a new space to use their mediums and a dedicated space solely for woodwork to allow them to work on their own in a traditional space without disturbing other classes we have going on in the center. The space has a really relaxed feel and is also a place to bond.

“Artists want — and need — new spaces to do arts and our location in the heart of Al-Balad is a very creatively inspiring area, because it is surrounded by old houses. It’s a traditional setting,” she continued. “It really is an ideal space for any artists who want a place — and a fresh location — to do their work.”

Project Space, like other Art Jameel activities across the Gulf, will feature regular exhibitions from local, emerging and established artists. Mazeh stressed that artists are welcome to approach Art Jameel personally about using any of the organization’s venues, including Project Space and the Jameel House of Traditional Arts.

Project Space had a ‘trial run’ in the UAE in 2018, before the opening of the Jameel Arts Center in Dubai. A temporary Project Space was set up in the city’s artistic hub, Alserkal Avenue, with a wide-ranging program of art exhibitions, studios, workshops and events. While some shows featured works from the Jameel Art Collection, others were developed in collaboration with partner institutions; research studios and educational initiatives aiming to bring together creative communities of all ages and nurture experimentation, dialogue and a discursive approach to art and art-making.

And Mazeh hopes that the first permanent Project Space in Jeddah will lead to the establishment of similar centers. “I would like to see Art Jameel centers like this all around the Kingdom,” she said. “Right now, this is just based in Jeddah but we would like this to be for people in all parts of Saudi.”

Project Space complements the Jameel House of Traditional Arts / Jeddah — a key pillar of Art Jameel’s pioneering work to preserve cultural heritage. The center for artisanship, architectural discourse and heritage preservation was established in 2015, in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and the Arts and with a one-year craft and design program designed and delivered by the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

Craft modules from that program, including gypsum-carving and woodworking, will now take place in Project Space and constitute its core activities.

As well as Project Space and the Jameel House of Traditional Arts, other major Art Jameel activities in Jeddah are the Jeddah Sculpture Museum, and the upcoming Hayy: Creative Hub, a new 17,000-square- meter development. Located in a mixed-use area in the north of Jeddah, Hayy — derived from the Arabic word for neighborhood, thus reflecting the community oriented nature of the complex and the ways in which the partner organizations, which include art galleries, digital entrepreneurs, comedy clubs, cafés and more, are working together to present the full diversity of the arts — is currently under construction and is due to open some time next year.

The three-story contemporary development, which will bring together and nurture Saudi artists, playwrights, photographers, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and others, will act as a major new destination for Jeddah, bringing together a range of cultural experiences in one neighborhood. Programming will include exhibitions of modern and contemporary works from local and international artists; a digital hub for upcoming Saudi producers and directors; a professional theater plus performance spaces; and a rolling program of educational events for all ages.

Mazeh said these latest offerings in Saudi’s burgeoning art movement are testament to the Kingdom’s growing creative, entertainment and culture scenes.

“Everyone in the arts scene in Saudi is very excited about all the changes that are going on and happening around us. We call it a ’new Saudi’ now,” she said. “For example, I had never attended a concert anywhere in the world until two months ago in Saudi Arabia, when I went to a Sean Paul concert. All the changes that are happening around us... it is very exciting in terms of arts and culture.”

