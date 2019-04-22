You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah municipality prepares for Ramadan
﻿

Makkah municipality prepares for Ramadan

The Makkah Municipality in Saudi Arabia is preparing for the activation of its plans and programs during Ramadan. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 23 April 2019
Arab News
SPA
0

Makkah municipality prepares for Ramadan

  • The efforts include maintaining public cleanliness
  • A total number of 11,825 cleaning workers supplied with a number of different equipment will be present
Updated 23 April 2019
Arab News SPA
0

MAKKAH: The Makkah Municipality in Saudi Arabia is preparing for the activation of its plans and programs during Ramadan.
It has mobilized all its potential to implement the plans during the coming season by providing the best municipal services for residents, pilgrims and visitors of Makkah.
The efforts include maintaining public cleanliness, disposal of waste, pest control, and follow-up on shops related to public health, as well as inspecting food items to check their validity.
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quwaimi said: "The municipality has adopted an implementation plan to intensify efforts to continue working in all the central departments and sub-municipalities according to the specific tasks and duties according to a detailed work plan for each sector."
A total number of 11,825 cleaning workers supplied with a number of different equipment will be present, and a number of special teams for pesticides control will also be provided.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Ramadan Ramadan 2019

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE giving $200m in aid to Yemen for Ramadan
0
Saudi Arabia
In Pakistan, Makkah Grand Mosque imam stresses media’s importance in spreading ‘moderate Islam’

Two Saudis among 31 foreigners killed in Easter Day attacks in Sri Lanka

Updated 23 April 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

Two Saudis among 31 foreigners killed in Easter Day attacks in Sri Lanka

  • Mohamed Jafar and Hany Osman, cabin crew with Saudi Arabian Airlines, were in transit and staying at one of the three hotels targeted
  • Saudi Ambassador Abdulnasser Al-Harthi says officials are awaiting the results of DNA tests
Updated 23 April 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: Two Saudis were among 31 foreigners killed in a string of Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after the devastating attacks on hotels and churches killed at least 290 people and wounded nearly 500.

The extent of the carnage began to emerge as information from government officials, relatives and media reports offered the first details of those who had died. Citizens from at least eight countries, including the United States, were killed, officials said.

Among them were Saudis Mohammed Jafar and Hany Osman. They worked as cabin crew on Saudi Arabian Airlines, and were in transit and staying at one of the three hotels that were hit.

Saudi Ambassador Abdulnasser Al-Harthi said that officials are awaiting the results of DNA tests on the two Saudi victims, and only after these are received will their names be confirmed.

Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said the Sri Lankan government believes the vast scale of the attacks, which clearly targeted the minority Christian community and outsiders, suggested the involvement of an international terrorism network.

“We don’t think a small organization can do all that,” he said. “We are now investigating international support for them and their other links — how they produced the suicide bombers and bombs like this.”

The attacks mostly took place during church services or when hotel guests were sitting down to breakfast. In addition to the two Saudis, officials said the foreign victims included one person from Bangladesh, two from China, eight from India, one from France, one from Japan, one from The Netherlands, one from Portugal, one from Spain, two from Turkey, six from the UK, two people with US and UK dual nationalities, and two with Australian and Sri Lankan dual nationalities.

Three of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen’s four children were among the foreigners who were killed, a spokesman for the family confirmed. Povlsen is the wealthiest man in Denmark, the largest landowner in Scotland and owns the largest share of British online fashion and cosmetics retailer Asos.

Two Turkish engineers working on a project in Sri Lanka also died in the attacks, the English-language Daily Sabah newspaper reported. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gave their names as Serhan Selcuk Narici and Yigit Ali Cavus.

Fourteen foreign nationals remain unaccounted for, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said, adding that they might be among unidentified victims at the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer’s morgue.

Seventeen foreigners injured in the attacks were still being treated at the Colombo National Hospital and a private hospital in the city, while others had been discharged after treatment.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka attack

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudia cabin crew remain unaccounted for after Sri Lanka attacks
0
World
13 under arrest for Sri Lanka blasts: police

Latest updates

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes in southern Philippines: USGS
0
Get swole: Merriam-Webster dictionary bulks up with new entries
0
New IRA admits responsibility for killing Northern Ireland journalist: media
0
Samsung Electronics retrieving all Galaxy Fold smartphone samples
0
Quake kills at least 11, 24 missing in northern Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.