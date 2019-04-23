Saudi Arabia executes 37 for terror links

RIYADH: Thirty-seven Saudis have been executed for links with terrorism, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The executions were carried out in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim and Asir, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 37 had created terror cells to “corrupt and disrupt security, spread chaos and provoke sectarian strife, as well as damage peace and social security,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that they had planned to bomb security headquarters and kill security personnel.