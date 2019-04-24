KHARTOUM: Protest leaders in Sudan threatened Wednesday to launch a “general strike” unless the country’s military rulers meet their demand to hand power to a civilian administration.
Responding to a journalist’s question on what steps demonstrators would take if the ruling military council fails to cede power, protest leader Siddiq Farouk threatened “escalatory measures.”
“We will launch a million-strong march, and we are preparing for a general strike,” he said.
Sudan protest leaders threaten strike unless demands met
Sudan protest leaders threaten strike unless demands met
- One of the demonstration leaders said they would take “escalatory measures”
- The protesters are ready to start a million-strong march and a general strike
KHARTOUM: Protest leaders in Sudan threatened Wednesday to launch a “general strike” unless the country’s military rulers meet their demand to hand power to a civilian administration.