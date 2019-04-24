You are here

Sudan protest leaders threaten strike unless demands met

The Sudanese demonstrators are ready to take “escalatory measures” if a civilian government is not created. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 April 2019
AFP
Sudan protest leaders threaten strike unless demands met

  • One of the demonstration leaders said they would take “escalatory measures”
  • The protesters are ready to start a million-strong march and a general strike
Updated 24 April 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Protest leaders in Sudan threatened Wednesday to launch a “general strike” unless the country’s military rulers meet their demand to hand power to a civilian administration.
Responding to a journalist’s question on what steps demonstrators would take if the ruling military council fails to cede power, protest leader Siddiq Farouk threatened “escalatory measures.”
“We will launch a million-strong march, and we are preparing for a general strike,” he said.

Topics: Sudan Sudan protests Khartoum

Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

Updated 7 min ago
Reuters
Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

  • Moavero was speaking at joint news conference in Rome with Ghassan Salame
  • Moavero says situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support”
Updated 7 min ago
Reuters
ROME: Italy’s government has written to the European Union asking it to ready a plan of action to deal with a possible flight of refugees from the armed conflict in Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday.
Moavero was speaking at a joint news conference in Rome after talks with the UN envoy on Libya, Ghassan Salame.
He also said that the European Union was working on developing a Europe-wide initiative for the country, as the bloc fears the emergence of fresh terrorist activities.
Moavero said the situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support.”

Topics: Middle East Libya European Union UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame Italy

