You are here

  • Home
  • Macron to offer solutions to French yellow vest grievances
﻿

Macron to offer solutions to French yellow vest grievances

Macron initially planned to make his announcements last week, but postponed them because of the Notre Dame fire. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

Macron to offer solutions to French yellow vest grievances

  • His speech will be based on three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters’ concerns
  • The protesters see the centrist Macron as favoring the rich and want more income equality
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil long-awaited plans to quell five months of yellow vest protests that have damaged his presidency.
Macron will make a speech Thursday at the Elysee presidential palace based on three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters’ concerns through town hall meetings and collecting complaints online.
He is expected to respond to concerns over sinking purchasing power with tax cuts for lower-income households and measures to boost pensions and help single parents. He may also make it easier for ordinary people to initiate local referendums.
The protesters see the centrist Macron as favoring the rich and want more income equality.
Macron initially planned to make his announcements last week, but postponed them when the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral broke out.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron France

Related

0
World
Macron sparks Turkish anger by meeting Syrian Kurds
0
Media
New Zealand, France announce bid to end violent extremism online

Climate-change protesters target London Stock Exchange and Canary Wharf

Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

Climate-change protesters target London Stock Exchange and Canary Wharf

  • The Extinction Rebellion group has caused mass disruption in recent weeks across London
  • Police said 1,088 arrests have been made since the main protests began last Monday
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Environmental activists glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange and climbed onto the roof of a train at Canary Wharf on the final day of protests aimed at forcing Britain to take action to avert what they cast as a global climate cataclysm.
The Extinction Rebellion group has caused mass disruption in recent weeks across London, blocking Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge, smashing a door at the Shell building and shocking lawmakers with a semi-nude protest in parliament.
At London Stock Exchange’s headquarters on Thursday, six protesters dressed in black suits and red ties were blocking the revolving doors of the building.
At the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station in Canary Wharf, five protesters from the group climbed aboard a train and unfurled a banner which read: “Business as usual = Death.” One glued herself to a train.
“Extinction Rebellion to focus on the financial industry today,” the group said in a statement. The “aim is to demand the finance industry tells the truth about the climate industry and the devastating impact the industry has on our planet.”
Police said 1,088 arrests have been made since the main protests began last Monday.
The group advocates non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to reduce carbon emissions and avert what it says is a global climate crisis that will bring starvation, floods, wildfires and social collapse.
The group is demanding the government declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025 and create a citizen’s assembly of members of the public to lead on decisions to address climate change.

Topics: climate environment London

Related

0
World
Climate change protesters halt London street blockade
0
World
London climate protesters seek talks with government

Latest updates

Macron to offer solutions to French yellow vest grievances
0
Spotify loses access to major Indian label
0
Saudi Telecom hires banks for debut dollar sukuk
0
High praise for weed bust: Facebook leads Myanmar police to marijuana-growing Americans
0
Climate-change protesters target London Stock Exchange and Canary Wharf
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.