You are here

  • Home
  • No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee
﻿

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev attends a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 42 sec ago
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

  • Opposition blames Assad regime for stalemate
Updated 42 sec ago
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

JEDDAH: Two-day talks on Syria concluded on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, without notable progress on forming a constitutional committee to drive a political settlement in the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the three cosponsors — Iran, Russia and Turkey — said the meeting had broached the issue of the constitutional committee with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. Further talks in Geneva would be needed, it added.

Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi blamed the Assad regime for the stalemate in the talks, telling Arab News: “It doesn’t want a political solution.”

He said: “The regime in particular is obstructing the formation of the constitutional committee in accordance with UN resolution 2254. The regime gets support from Iran in creating hurdles.”

He added: “Russia seems to consider itself a substitute to the UN, when in fact the UN should be the one in charge and the facilitator of negotiations and implementing (resolution) 2254.”

Al-Aridi said the Astana process had a two-fold goal from the start. “The military aspect … was aborted into something called de-escalation zones, but the regime and its supporters turned them into escalation zones,” he added.

“The humanitarian aspect was to establish confidence-building measures, but the regime didn’t do that either.”

Al-Aridi said the issue of the release of prisoners from the regime’s jails was insisted upon in every Astana round, but the regime failed to act.

“Russia said it tried over 300 kinds of weapons on Syrian soil, which means it’s very much for military action, but in the media they portray themselves as favoring a political solution,” he added. “If there’s any terrorism that needs to be fought, it’s the state terrorism of the regime.”

He said “cunning” Iran, which has “a vicious plan for the region,” is out to destroy the Syrian social fabric with its militias.

Bahia Mardini, a human rights campaigner and founder of Syrian House, an organization dedicated to helping Syrians in the UK, told Arab News: “It’s clear that there’s disagreement between the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey) over Syria, and that the Russian-American conflict over Syria is still there.”

She urged the international community “to find a real solution that will consolidate democracy and establish a future for Syria on the basis of international resolutions.”

She added: “We call for an end to the suffering of the Syrians … and their participation in building and redrawing the future through a political solution that will lead to the implementation of (resolution) 2254, all relevant international resolutions and the Geneva Declaration to restore the unity of Syrian soil and heal wounds.”

Topics: Syria Russia Kazakhstan

Related

0
Middle-East
More than 7,000 Syrians quit camp near Jordan border
0
Middle-East
Syria negotiators reach Kazakhstan for peace talks

60 Palestinians hurt in Gaza border clashes

Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

60 Palestinians hurt in Gaza border clashes

  • An Israeli army spokeswoman said approximately 7,000 demonstrators had gathered in multiple spots along the heavily-fortified border
  • At least 265 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the demonstrations began in March 2018, the majority during the border clashes
Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: At least 60 Palestinians were injured during clashes Friday along Gaza’s border, including 36 shot and wounded by Israeli fire, the health ministry in the coastal enclave said.
“60 people were injured by (Israeli) occupation forces” and of these 36 were shot by live fire, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told AFP.
An Israeli army spokeswoman said approximately 7,000 “rioters and demonstrators” had gathered in multiple spots along the heavily-fortified border.
Demonstrators “hurled rocks and a number of explosive devices” toward troops, she said, with forces responding in “accordance with standard procedures.”
Palestinians in Gaza have taken part in often violent demonstrations along the Israeli border fence for more than a year, calling on the Jewish state to end its blockade of the territory.
At least 265 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the demonstrations began in March 2018, the majority during the border clashes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Israel accuses Gaza’s rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests and using them as cover for attacks.

Topics: Gaza Palestinians

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: army
Update 0
Middle-East
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry

Latest updates

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee
0
Top e-commerce retailer sets sights on Saudi market
0
South Korea to sweep world for Iran oil replacement
0
Saudi Arabia’s Marid Castle: A top tourist attraction
0
Saudi Arabia launches campaign to promote intellectual property rights
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.