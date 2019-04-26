You are here

  • Home
  • Top e-commerce retailer sets sights on Saudi market
﻿

Top e-commerce retailer sets sights on Saudi market

Updated 26 April 2019
Jennifer Bell
0

Top e-commerce retailer sets sights on Saudi market

  • Mona Ataya has set her sights on Saudi Arabia as Mumzworld’s newest and biggest customer base in the region
Updated 26 April 2019
Jennifer Bell
0

DUBAI: As the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan transforms Saudi Arabia, the founder and CEO of a leading e-commerce retailer for mothers and babies in the Middle East says an aggressive expansion in the country will see women and young people at the forefront of its booming business.

Mona Ataya has set her sights on Saudi Arabia as Mumzworld’s newest and biggest customer base in the region. Last October, the specialist firm raised $20 million in its latest funding round to accelerate its expansion in the Kingdom and invest in new technology.

“Mumzworld has established its leadership position in the mother and child e-commerce segment across all the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Saudi Arabia has always been a very important market for us,” Ataya said. 

“About 18 months ago, we aggressively expanded, setting up infrastructure and teams on the ground and anchoring our leadership in this segment in the Kingdom.

“Mumzworld today offers the largest choicse of products for the Saudi customer, delivered very fast with superior localized offerings.”

The Kingdom was an obvious choice for expansion, she said. “With the current changes in Saudi that are impacting every home — women driving, the entertainment industry exploding, and more licenses for sports outlets such as gyms and fitness centers for women — the entire consumer landscape has shifted in months. This has also come with a big drive to create more opportunities for youth employment, with women firmly in the workplace. Retail space in Saudi Arabia is now almost entirely run by women in positions such as store managers and front-of-line sales.”

Since its launch in 2011, UAE-based Mumzworld has become the leading online marketplace for all things mother, baby and child in the region with more than 250,000 online products.

“Women currently make up 49.7 percent of around 345.5 million people in the Middle East and North Africa region. Birth rates in the GCC are among the highest globally, with per child annual spend estimated to be five times the  European and US mother averages. This is a very impressionable, information-hungry and risk-averse customer who demands the best for her children.

“The market for baby and children’s products in the Arab world is underpinned by a young population and some of the highest birth rates in the world. The region is wealthy and tech-savvy, especially in the key markets of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with these two ranking among the highest in the world in mobile penetration and social media consumption.”

While e-commerce penetration in the GCC remains below other developed regions, the region is starting to catch up quickly, indicating enormous growth potential, Ataya said. 

“With important initiatives from the Kingdom to facilitate licenses and activate affordable e-commerce enablers, we expect this space in the Kingdom to grow from strength to strength.”

After decades of oil-based economic expansion, entrepreneurship has emerged as the new growth engine for GCC economies, and Ataya is excited to see GCC leaders foster the spirit of entrepreneurship.

“As an entrepreneur I am delighted to see how the youth is hungry for innovation and change, using social media to deliver the message loud and clear to the industry on prices, service quality and range, in addition to the amazing talent that is graduating from the new Saudi Arabia.”

Mumzworld has won more than 200 regional and international awards and is bilingual in Arabic and English, as well as being the only Arabic app in the region dedicated to mothers, she added.

“We are here to create an indispensable online extension of a mother’s life, empowering her to make the most informed decisions for her children. You empower a mother, you empower a child. You empower a child, you change the world. And for that vision, we are leading the way in innovation and disruption from our homegrown region, MENA.”

Topics: Mumzworld

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Top five trends shaping KSA retail industry
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women now occupy nearly half of retail jobs, says report

Thirty years on, Saudis nostalgic for their Game Boy days

Updated 27 April 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

Thirty years on, Saudis nostalgic for their Game Boy days

  • Nintendo was arguably the prime form of entertainment for Saudi kids in the 1990s 
Updated 27 April 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Thirty years ago this week, Nintendo changed video gaming forever by introducing the Game Boy handheld console. 

Youths in Saudi Arabia and worldwide were hooked, and the grey block was one of the first major successes for Nintendo.

With a black and green reflective screen, an eight-way direction pad, two action buttons, and a start and select button, it used game cartridges that were inserted in the back. Six years after its launch, colored versions of the Game Boy were introduced to the market, although old-school grey was the favored choice for many Saudis. 

Jeddah-based photojournalist Iman Al-Dabbagh recalls when she got her first Game Boy. “I shared it with my brother,” she said. “We got it with a few games. ‘Super Mario’ and ‘Tetris’ were my favorite. We also had the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ game.”

In Game Boy’s 30 years, more than 1,000 games were manufactured. Puppeteer and voice actor Ammar Sabban said: “The accessories were the coolest. You had a magnifier, a camera where we’d take selfies, and this was back in the 1990s. You could print stickers as well.”

Who could forget such hits as “Super Mario Land”, “Tetris”, “Kirby’s Dream Land”, “Final Fantasy”, “The Legend of Zelda”, “Donkey Kong” and “Wario Land”? Game Boy made “Tetris” a global phenomenon, and it is still played to this day. 

When Russia cosmonaut Aleksandr Serebrov visited the MIR space station in 1993, he was allowed to take his Game Boy, but with the weight restriction he was only allowed one cartridge: “Tetris” was his choice.

The Game Boy was originally sold in the US for $89.95; the cost in Saudi Arabia was around SR500 ($133) or more. 

Saudis interviewed by Arab News recall how they bought their Game Boys during their travels to the US for holidays; the downside was having to wait a long time to buy new games. That is how the concept of swapping cartridges came about.

Dina Azeez and Fahda Al-Magbool, both 35, recall hiding their Game Boys under their school desks. “Fahda’s (Game Boy) was yellow and mine was red,” said Azeez. “We had one class that was one of the most boring, so we spent most of the time playing. We often swapped games, but only swapped the ones we never wanted in the first place.”

Al-Magbool replied to Azeez: “I remember you giving me one of the silliest games — I can’t recall the name at the moment — and I threw it in the trash because I hated it so much.”

Alaa Sendi, an English-language instructor at King Abdulaziz University, said: “My favorite was Mario. Swapping games was the highlight of the summer — out with the old and in with the new.” She added: “I’d love to play with it (the Game Boy) again. I had the original grey one, and when the ones with color came out I got the red one.”

Abdulaziz Al-Ayesh, a 20-year-old gamer and collector, has two Game Boy Advances, three Game Boy Colors, three Game Boy Advance SPs and more. He collects many different consoles and their variations.

“I got my first Game Boy in 2003. It was a Game Boy Advance SP, and my favorite games were ‘Pokemon’ and ‘Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland.’ I missed out on the Mario craze,” he said.

The consoles can sell for a high price depending on the model and year of manufacture, he added. 

“If I were to sell my rarest Game Boy (Advance model), I might be able to get around $200 or higher,” Al-Ayesh said. “People online tend to be more knowledgeable about the worth of retro games. Local retro shops in Saudi usually sell items for exaggerated prices, and they have loyal customers.”

Nintendo was arguably the top form of entertainment for Saudi kids in the 1990s, whether it was the Game Boy or the Super Nintendo. Although discontinued in 2003, more than 200 million Game Boys were sold worldwide.

“I had all versions of the Game Boy,” said Sara Fakieh, founder of the ArabicTypo notebook brand. “Every year it just had to be the latest Game Boy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Game Boy Editor’s Choice

Related

0
Nintendo eyes 20 mn Switch sales
0
Business & Economy
Nintendo expects to sell 20 million Switch gaming consoles

Latest updates

New York Archdiocese names 120 priests accused of sex abuse
0
Chernobyl comes back to life in Ukrainian computer game
0
Trump says sees possibility of US-Japan trade deal by May
0
US urges citizens to ‘reconsider travel’ to Sri Lanka over terror threat
0
Russian agent Maria Butina sentenced to 18 months in US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.