Muslims, Christians join forces to fight Egyptian church fire

ABU QURQAS, Egypt: Muslim and Christian worshippers in an Egyptian city turned firefighters to tackle a blaze at the site of a recently demolished church.
Local residents, who spotted smoke billowing from a camp in the grounds of the Coptic Orthodox church of Mar Girgis (St. George) in Abu Qurqas, Minya province, raced to the scene and worked together to extinguish flames.
By the time fire crews arrived the blaze had been put out. There were no casualties and officials are investigating the cause.
Landmark church
In a statement, the Coptic Orthodox Church said the fire broke out at 4 a.m. and all the camp’s contents were destroyed.
Despite its unique architectural value, the landmark church of Mar Girgis was demolished a few months ago following a demolition order.
Archaeologist Dr. Monica Hanna said the church had contained valuable oil paintings and other historical features.
