You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka’s Muslims defy mosque ‘ban’ to pray for peace
﻿

Sri Lanka’s Muslims defy mosque ‘ban’ to pray for peace

People perform Friday prayers at a mosque in Kattankudy. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

Sri Lanka’s Muslims defy mosque ‘ban’ to pray for peace

  • A senior member of the mosque’s congregation, who gave his name as Abdul Aziz, told Arab News that the weapons were stored in the mosque because there were fears of revenge attacks
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: Friday prayers in Sri Lanka were performed peacefully and passed without incident, despite an appeal from a government minister for Muslims to stay away from mosques for security reasons and out of respect for victims of deadly bombings last weekend.
Muslims prayed at mosques in the capital Colombo as well as other places including Kandy, Beruwela, Galle, Kalutara and Ratnapura.
Mohammed Reyyaz, from Colombo Dewatagaha Mosque, told Arab News that the prayers were conducted successfully and without any problems.
He added that turnout was only 75 percent of the normal Friday congregation. Some worshippers were absent because they had taken extended leave because of the security situation.
A. H. M. Iqbal, secretary-general of Maligawatte mosque, told Arab News that there was 100 percent attendance.
He thanked Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith for the compromise, tolerance and friendship extended to the Muslim community following the blasts that hit churches on Easter Sunday.
But there was a troubling discovery in one mosque in Colombo. Armed forces found a cache of 46 swords and 15 daggers in a room belonging to the imam. Police had been acting on a tip-off. The imam was taken into custody for questioning.
A senior member of the mosque’s congregation, who gave his name as Abdul Aziz, told Arab News that the weapons were stored in the mosque because there were fears of revenge attacks.
There were hauls elsewhere in Sri Lanka. In Samanthurai, a township in the eastern province that is mostly populated by Muslims, police found an ammunition dump including state-of-the art drones owned by an extremist group.

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo Sri Lanka attack

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Bodies of Saudi Arabian Airlines crew killed in Sri Lanka attacks arrive in the Kingdom
0
World
Sri Lanka police hunt 140 after Easter bombings as shooting erupts in east

Bangladesh mosques urged to denounce radicalism

Bangladeshis offer funeral prayer for Awami League leader Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim's grandson Zayan Chowdhury, who was killed in the series blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in Dhaka on April 24, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Bangladesh mosques urged to denounce radicalism

  • Premier Sheikh Hasina said terrorism had become a global phenomenon and that every country was threatened by this menace
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government told mosques to denounce extremism, following deadly attacks in Sri Lanka that killed hundreds of people.
Sri Lanka has been shocked by the Easter Sunday bombings that targeted churches and top hotels, with the attacks carried out by locals although Daesh claimed responsibility.
The mosque directive came from the prime minister’s office, telling clerics to deliver a message in their Friday sermons that opposed terrorism and extremism.
“Extremism has no place in Islam,” Sultan Muhiuddin, an imam of Dhaka’s Rahmatia Jame Mosque, told Arab News.
“As disciples of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) we can’t indulge in any radical activities. We preached upon the negative effects of radicalization and reminded people of the dire consequences in the light of the Qur’an,” he said.
Premier Sheikh Hasina said terrorism had become a global phenomenon and that every country was threatened by this menace.
“We are very much alert on this issue and have already taken the necessary steps to avoid any untoward situation,” she told reporters on Friday.
“I had a detailed meeting with all the intelligence agencies’ chiefs and asked them to stay alert. Extremism has no religion, no country … It has become a global issue and now the time has come to find out the patrons of these terrorists.”
But Bangladesh police deny that Daesh exists or has a presence in the country.
“In Bangladesh there is no existence of Daesh (Daesh) or any of its branches,” Mohammad Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Arab News.
“But there are some other extremist groups specially Ansar-Al-Islam and Neo JMB, which have had almost no activity in recent days. Still, we are very vigilant. If any militant group re-emerges with their activities, we are ready to curb them at an early stage.”
But one security analyst said the Sri Lanka attacks may inspire some militant groups to carry out similar acts in Bangladesh.
“We need to remain alert regarding the people who joined Daesh,” retired Air Commodore Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury told Arab News.
“These people may try to enter into Bangladesh through different land borders to conduct terrorist activities. We need to increase the monitoring in the border areas to check these militants. In recent years, our law enforcement capacity has increased a lot to counter any terrorist activity. Mass awareness has also increased against radicalism. For these two reasons I think Bangladesh can protect itself against any large-scale terrorist attack,” he added.

Topics: Dhaka Bangladesh

Related

0
World
Protests in Bangladesh after girl is burned to death
0
World
Bangladeshi family remembers mother honored by UAE

Latest updates

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee
0
Solskjaer confident that Pogba will stay at Man Utd
0
Nadal beats Struff to reach Barcelona Open semifinals
0
Raptors and 76ers made changes this season, and now face off
0
What We Are Reading Today: Greek To Me
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.