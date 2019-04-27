Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia

DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed at least 70 Houthi militia in Al-Dhale province south of the country, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Friday.
The clashes in Morais district killed a field commander and injured other militants.
Meanwhile, senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Britain and the US met in London to discuss the situation in Yemen.
The Yemen Quartet “agreed on the need for the withdrawal of Houthi militias from the ports and the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement,” Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
The warring parties in Yemen agreed on a ceasefire at the Hodeidah port in December, but the implementation of the truce was stalled. The Arab Coalition, which supports the Yemeni government, accused the Houthi militants of violations against the agreement.