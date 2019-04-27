You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia
﻿

Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia

Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia

  • A Houthi field commander died in the battle
  • The Yemen Quartet met in London to discuss the situation
Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed at least 70 Houthi militia in Al-Dhale province south of the country, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Friday.

The clashes in Morais district killed a field commander and injured other militants.

Meanwhile, senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Britain and the US met in London to discuss the situation in Yemen.

The Yemen Quartet “agreed on the need for the withdrawal of Houthi militias from the ports and the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement,” Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

The warring parties in Yemen agreed on a ceasefire at the Hodeidah port in December, but the implementation of the truce was stalled. The Arab Coalition, which supports the Yemeni government, accused the Houthi militants of violations against the agreement.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK and US hold Yemen talks in London
0
Offbeat
Vulture with GPS tracker held in Yemen on suspicion it was used for spying

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss

Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss

  • Erdogan did not reveal what actions he would take against those opponents
  • He said the AKP party will keep continue their legal campaign to challenge the results
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday to confront opponents inside his own party weeks after he suffered shock election defeats in the capital Ankara and commercial hub Istanbul.
Erdogan and his supporters have up to now blamed the losses on electoral fraud by unspecified groups and launched a string of legal challenges against the results.
“While we’re fighting outside, I have to say, we had people doing us wrong from the inside too,” Erdogan said during a speech at an AK Party retreat, without naming any individuals.
“What is going on in which province, in which district, all that information come to us. We know it all ... For the future of this organization, we will call them to account. We’re not going to carry them on our backs.”
The president did not spell out what actions he would take. Authorities have suspended or sacked 150,000 civil servants and military personnel in recent years, accusing many of them of being involved in a failed 2016 military coup.
More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and widespread arrests still regularly happen.
Initial results of the March 31 local election showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) won the mayoralty of Ankara and control of Istanbul — which AKP and its Islamist predecessors have dominate for 25 years.
Erdogan said the party would keep up its legal campaign challenging the results and calling for recounts.
“Until the last moment, we will continue our legal struggle. It is certain that there is a scam here. We have to get the case resolved, so that we can find peace,” he said.
“Although we have won the districts, we will question why we lost the big cities,” he added. “We need to focus on what to do and how to evaluate this process, especially in the metropolitan cities.”

Topics: Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdogan elections

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s election board rejects objection for ‘dismissed voters’

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss
0
Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident
0
Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund
0
Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains
0
Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.