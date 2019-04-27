You are here

  • Home
  • Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains
﻿

Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains

Israeli officials have not revealed the names of the prisoners. (AFP/File)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains

  • The Israeli soldier was declared missing in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub
  • Israeli official did not reveal the names of the two prisoners who would be released
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israel will release two prisoners in return for the remains of an Israeli soldier missing since 1982 which were recovered by Russian special forces in Syria, an Israeli official said.
Russia this month handed over the remains and personal effects of Zachary Baumel, who was 21 when he was declared missing in action along with two other soldiers in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub during Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.
“Israel has decided to release two prisoners as a goodwill gesture,” the Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday.
The official did not provide details about the identity of the prisoners and said that the decision to release them was made after Baumel’s remains were recovered.
The official was responding to reports by Israeli media that said the prisoners were Syrian. There was no immediate comment from Syrian or Russian authorities.
A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment.

Topics: Israel Syria Palestine

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Jordan condemns Israeli trespassing at Al-Aqsa Mosque
0
Middle-East
UN force says third tunnel crossed Lebanon-Israel border

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident

Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident

  • A driver from the facility received major injuries
  • Houthi mines have killed thousands of Yemenis, including women and children
Updated 18 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Six Yemeni demining experts died in an accident at a warehouse containing landmines in Taiz on Thursday, the King Salman Humanitarian and Aid Relief Center (KSRelief) reported.

The specialists were working on the center’s MASAM project to demine Yemen, which began in June 2018.

The experts were collecting unexploded mines and mine remnants in the warehouse when the explosion happened.

A driver from the facility received serious injuries and the storeroom was demolished.

KSRelief will release more information on the incident once it becomes available.

Echoing other organizations working in the war troubled Yemen, the center called on the UN and other international organs to have a firm stand against the Houthi violations in Yemen.

The militants’ mines killed thousands of Yemenis. UN children’s agency reported a Houthi bomb killing two children in Sanaa earlier in April.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia
0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK and US hold Yemen talks in London

Latest updates

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident
0
Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund
0
Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains
0
Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin
0
Pakistan suspends anti-polio drive after attacks on workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.