Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident

DUBAI: Six Yemeni demining experts died in an accident at a warehouse containing landmines in Taiz on Thursday, the King Salman Humanitarian and Aid Relief Center (KSRelief) reported.

The specialists were working on the center’s MASAM project to demine Yemen, which began in June 2018.

The experts were collecting unexploded mines and mine remnants in the warehouse when the explosion happened.

A driver from the facility received serious injuries and the storeroom was demolished.

KSRelief will release more information on the incident once it becomes available.

Echoing other organizations working in the war troubled Yemen, the center called on the UN and other international organs to have a firm stand against the Houthi violations in Yemen.

The militants’ mines killed thousands of Yemenis. UN children’s agency reported a Houthi bomb killing two children in Sanaa earlier in April.