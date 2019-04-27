You are here

  • Home
  • Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident
﻿

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident

The warehouse exploded as the experts where inside it trying to remove unexploded mines. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
0

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident

  • A driver from the facility received major injuries
  • Houthi mines have killed thousands of Yemenis, including women and children
Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Six Yemeni demining experts died in an accident at a warehouse containing landmines in Taiz on Thursday, the King Salman Humanitarian and Aid Relief Center (KSRelief) reported.

The specialists were working on the center’s MASAM project to demine Yemen, which began in June 2018.

The experts were collecting unexploded mines and mine remnants in the warehouse when the explosion happened.

A driver from the facility received serious injuries and the storeroom was demolished.

KSRelief will release more information on the incident once it becomes available.

Echoing other organizations working in the war troubled Yemen, the center called on the UN and other international organs to have a firm stand against the Houthi violations in Yemen.

The militants’ mines killed thousands of Yemenis. UN children’s agency reported a Houthi bomb killing two children in Sanaa earlier in April.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen army kills dozens of Houthi militia
0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK and US hold Yemen talks in London

Tunisia soldier killed in mine blast in extremist bastion

Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
0

Tunisia soldier killed in mine blast in extremist bastion

  • The army was conducting search operations near the mine
  • Okba Ibn Nafaa claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
0

TUNIS: A Tunisian soldier has been killed and three others were wounded in a mine blast in the restive Kasserine region, the defense ministry said Saturday, in an attack claimed by Al-Qaeda-linked extremists.
The mine exploded Friday on Mount Chambi, in Kasserine, where the army has conducted search operations since 2012 to hunt down extremists linked both to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, the ministry said.
The area which borders Algeria — a “closed military zone” since 2014 — is considered to be a bastion of Okba Ibn Nafaa, a local affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
Okba Ibn Nafaa claimed responsibility for the attack, SITE Intelligence Group reported late Friday.
It said an anti-armored improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated targeting Tunisian soldiers but did not specify casualties, the monitoring group said.
The attack which the defense ministry said killed a 26-year-old soldier came days after officials said security forces had shot dead a suspected extremist in the Kef mountains further north.
Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced multiple extremist attacks that have killed dozens of members of the security forces and 59 foreign tourists.
The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.

Topics: Tunisia mine extremist

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Minister of Commerce: Saudi-Tunisian relations witnessing remarkable development
0
Business & Economy
Tunisia tourism sector makes flying start to 2019

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Matriarch by Susan Page
0
US airstrike kills 3 Daesh militants in Somali region
0
Russian student who tried to go to Syria freed early
0
A look at Riyadh Art, which is going to bring public art to the city
0
Shooting at California synagogue kills 1, wounds 3
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.