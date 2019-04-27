You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss
﻿

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss

Erdogan said they will call in people who are doing them “ wrong from the inside.” (AFP/File)
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss

  • Erdogan did not reveal what actions he would take against those opponents
  • He said the AKP party will keep continue their legal campaign to challenge the results
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday to confront opponents inside his own party weeks after he suffered shock election defeats in the capital Ankara and commercial hub Istanbul.
Erdogan and his supporters have up to now blamed the losses on electoral fraud by unspecified groups and launched a string of legal challenges against the results.
“While we’re fighting outside, I have to say, we had people doing us wrong from the inside too,” Erdogan said during a speech at an AK Party retreat, without naming any individuals.
“What is going on in which province, in which district, all that information come to us. We know it all ... For the future of this organization, we will call them to account. We’re not going to carry them on our backs.”
The president did not spell out what actions he would take. Authorities have suspended or sacked 150,000 civil servants and military personnel in recent years, accusing many of them of being involved in a failed 2016 military coup.
More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and widespread arrests still regularly happen.
Initial results of the March 31 local election showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) won the mayoralty of Ankara and control of Istanbul — which AKP and its Islamist predecessors have dominate for 25 years.
Erdogan said the party would keep up its legal campaign challenging the results and calling for recounts.
“Until the last moment, we will continue our legal struggle. It is certain that there is a scam here. We have to get the case resolved, so that we can find peace,” he said.
“Although we have won the districts, we will question why we lost the big cities,” he added. “We need to focus on what to do and how to evaluate this process, especially in the metropolitan cities.”

Topics: Turkey Recept Tayyip Erdogan elections

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s election board rejects objection for ‘dismissed voters’

Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

In this file photo taken on September 14, 2004 Exiled Algerian Islamist leader Abassi Madani talks to journalists in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP)
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

  • For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Abassi Madani, founder of Algeria’s banned Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), was buried in the capital Algiers on Saturday days after his death in Qatar where he lived in exile, a security source said.
Madani had called for armed struggle in 1992 after Algeria’s military scrapped the country’s first multi-party parliamentary election which the FIS had won, and pushed for the creation of an Islamic state in the North African nation.
“Abassi Madani will be buried today on Saturday in the El-Alia cemetery,” in an eastern suburb of the capital near the airport, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, A source close to the family said Madani’s body would arrive from Doha at around 11:25 GMT and would be taken to his home in the central Belcourt neighborhood of Algiers before the burial.
Senior FIS figure El-Hachemi Sahnouni said Madani could be buried either at the El-Alia cemetery or the Sidi Mohamed cemetery close to his home.
He died in a Doha hospital on Wednesday from a “long illness” at the age of 88, FIS co-founder Ali Belhadj said.
The FIS had been on track to win an absolute majority in the 1991-92 parliamentary election when the army canceled the second round, triggering a decade of civil war that left 200,000 dead, according to official figures.
Madani had been living in Qatar since 2003. He had fled into exile after serving a 12-year prison sentence in Algeria on charges predating the election.
For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups.
He was imprisoned in 1991 and only called for an end to the violence in 1999, when his group said it was laying down its arms.

Topics: Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Thousands protest against Algeria’s ruling elite
0
Middle-East
Algeria’s army chief hails judiciary for anti-graft move

Latest updates

Businesswoman wins Uganda’s first ‘Miss Curvy’ beauty contest
0
25 years after apartheid, many ‘South Africans ‘still not free’, says president
0
Invest India hosts seminar for Saudi businesses
0
Emirates helps safeguard wildlife & biodiversity
0
Indian farmers reject out-of-court settlement of potato dispute with Pepsico
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.