You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese protesters demanding civilian rule meet with army
﻿

Sudanese protesters demanding civilian rule meet with army

1 / 2
Sudanese protesters gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, during a rally on April 27, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
Sudanese protesters gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, during a rally on April 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

Sudanese protesters demanding civilian rule meet with army

  • The protesters fear the army, dominated by Al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him
  • The military agreed on Wednesday to recognize the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change as the uprising’s only legitimate representative
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

KHARTOUM: The organizers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir from power said they met Saturday with the ruling military council for talks on forming a transitional government.
The protesters had agreed on Wednesday to resume talks with the military after a temporary break. The announcement to set up a joint committee to tackle political disputes was followed by the resignation of three members of the military council, whom the opposition had accused of being too close to Al-Bashir.
The protesters fear the army, dominated by Al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him. They also fear Islamists and other factions close to the deposed leader, who is now jailed in the capital, Khartoum, will be granted a role in the transition.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded four months of escalating demonstrations that led the military to remove Al-Bashir from power April 11, is demanding a civilian government. They have proposed that a sovereign council, which would include “limited” army representation, hand over full powers to civilians during a four-year transitional period.
Army leaders have called for a two-year transition during which the generals would retain sovereign power and give only executive authorities to civilians.
The military also agreed on Wednesday to recognize the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups led by the SPA, as the uprising’s only legitimate representative, in a move widely seen as a victory for the protesters.
The council has met with a wide range of political parties about the transition, including those formerly close to Al-Bashir. Shams Al-Deen Al-Kabashi, the spokesman for the council, said late Friday that it had completed a review of proposals. He did not elaborate.
The opposition has meanwhile vowed to continue protests, centered on a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.
The Umma party of former Prime Minister Sadiq Al-Mahdi, a leading opposition figure, said the protesters will not break up the sit-in until there is a full transfer of power to civilians.
The SPA says around 100 people have been killed by security forces since December, when a failing economy and a spike in prices sparked the first protests.

Topics: Sudan protestors Army

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters hold prayers outside military headquarters in campaign for civilian rule

Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

In this file photo taken on September 14, 2004 Exiled Algerian Islamist leader Abassi Madani talks to journalists in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

  • For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Abassi Madani, founder of Algeria’s banned Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), was buried in the capital Algiers on Saturday days after his death in Qatar where he lived in exile, a security source said.
Madani had called for armed struggle in 1992 after Algeria’s military scrapped the country’s first multi-party parliamentary election which the FIS had won, and pushed for the creation of an Islamic state in the North African nation.
“Abassi Madani will be buried today on Saturday in the El-Alia cemetery,” in an eastern suburb of the capital near the airport, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, A source close to the family said Madani’s body would arrive from Doha at around 11:25 GMT and would be taken to his home in the central Belcourt neighborhood of Algiers before the burial.
Senior FIS figure El-Hachemi Sahnouni said Madani could be buried either at the El-Alia cemetery or the Sidi Mohamed cemetery close to his home.
He died in a Doha hospital on Wednesday from a “long illness” at the age of 88, FIS co-founder Ali Belhadj said.
The FIS had been on track to win an absolute majority in the 1991-92 parliamentary election when the army canceled the second round, triggering a decade of civil war that left 200,000 dead, according to official figures.
Madani had been living in Qatar since 2003. He had fled into exile after serving a 12-year prison sentence in Algeria on charges predating the election.
For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups.
He was imprisoned in 1991 and only called for an end to the violence in 1999, when his group said it was laying down its arms.

Topics: Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Thousands protest against Algeria’s ruling elite
0
Middle-East
Algeria’s army chief hails judiciary for anti-graft move

Latest updates

Flooding feared in Mozambique after Cyclone Kenneth; 5 dead
0
Rockets eager for another chance at the champion Warriors
0
Businesswoman wins Uganda’s first ‘Miss Curvy’ beauty contest
0
25 years after apartheid, many ‘South Africans ‘still not free’, says president
0
Invest India hosts seminar for Saudi businesses
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.