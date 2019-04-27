You are here

Tunisia soldier killed in mine blast in extremist bastion

The Tunisian army has been tracking extremists in Mount Chambi since 2012. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
Tunisia soldier killed in mine blast in extremist bastion

  The army was conducting search operations near the mine
  Okba Ibn Nafaa claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
TUNIS: A Tunisian soldier has been killed and three others were wounded in a mine blast in the restive Kasserine region, the defense ministry said Saturday, in an attack claimed by Al-Qaeda-linked extremists.
The mine exploded Friday on Mount Chambi, in Kasserine, where the army has conducted search operations since 2012 to hunt down extremists linked both to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, the ministry said.
The area which borders Algeria — a “closed military zone” since 2014 — is considered to be a bastion of Okba Ibn Nafaa, a local affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
Okba Ibn Nafaa claimed responsibility for the attack, SITE Intelligence Group reported late Friday.
It said an anti-armored improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated targeting Tunisian soldiers but did not specify casualties, the monitoring group said.
The attack which the defense ministry said killed a 26-year-old soldier came days after officials said security forces had shot dead a suspected extremist in the Kef mountains further north.
Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced multiple extremist attacks that have killed dozens of members of the security forces and 59 foreign tourists.
The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.

Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

In this file photo taken on September 14, 2004 Exiled Algerian Islamist leader Abassi Madani talks to journalists in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
Exiled leader Madani buried in Algiers

  For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
ALGIERS: Abassi Madani, founder of Algeria’s banned Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), was buried in the capital Algiers on Saturday days after his death in Qatar where he lived in exile, a security source said.
Madani had called for armed struggle in 1992 after Algeria’s military scrapped the country’s first multi-party parliamentary election which the FIS had won, and pushed for the creation of an Islamic state in the North African nation.
“Abassi Madani will be buried today on Saturday in the El-Alia cemetery,” in an eastern suburb of the capital near the airport, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, A source close to the family said Madani’s body would arrive from Doha at around 11:25 GMT and would be taken to his home in the central Belcourt neighborhood of Algiers before the burial.
Senior FIS figure El-Hachemi Sahnouni said Madani could be buried either at the El-Alia cemetery or the Sidi Mohamed cemetery close to his home.
He died in a Doha hospital on Wednesday from a “long illness” at the age of 88, FIS co-founder Ali Belhadj said.
The FIS had been on track to win an absolute majority in the 1991-92 parliamentary election when the army canceled the second round, triggering a decade of civil war that left 200,000 dead, according to official figures.
Madani had been living in Qatar since 2003. He had fled into exile after serving a 12-year prison sentence in Algeria on charges predating the election.
For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding armed groups.
He was imprisoned in 1991 and only called for an end to the violence in 1999, when his group said it was laying down its arms.

