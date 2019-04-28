You are here

  • Home
  • A look at Riyadh Art, which is going to bring public art to the city
﻿

A look at Riyadh Art, which is going to bring public art to the city

1 / 3
Riyadh Landmark — XXL. (Supplied photo)
2 / 3
3 / 3
Updated 28 April 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

A look at Riyadh Art, which is going to bring public art to the city

  • Riyadh Art will distribute more than 1,000 pieces of art in public spaces throughout the city
  • Art suffered a setback in Saudi Arabia when the Sahwa movement held sway
Updated 28 April 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: When you think of cities around the world famous for their art, Riyadh does not instantly spring to mind, but with Saudi Arabia’s cultural revolution beginning in earnest, all that will change.

Last month, King Salman announced four projects for the capital, one of which is Riyadh Art, which will feature the distribution of more than 1,000 pieces of art in public spaces throughout the city by the end of 2023.

Saudi Arabia “has a rich archaeological, architectural and cultural history, as well as an increasingly dynamic contemporary art scene,” said Edward Gibbs, Sotheby’s chairman for the Middle East and India. 

“Pioneering projects such as … the open-air Sculpture Museum in Jeddah paved the way by showing the tangible social benefits of displaying contemporary art in an urban setting,” he added.

“Riyadh Art is an exciting new initiative which promises to promote new dialogues, forging conversations between the next generation of Saudi artists and the wider community,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the expanded artistic and creative perspectives that Riyadh Art is sure to bring to the capital city, as well as to other centers of creativity in the Kingdom.”

In the 1950s, Saudi artists took inspiration from European Renaissance paintings. In the 1960s, the first art scholarships were awarded to young Saudis, giving them the opportunity to travel abroad.

The Noor Festival will showcase interactive artworks based on illumination. (Supplied photo)

Futurism, impressionism, cubism and abstract art all found their way into local art until around 1979. But then came the Sahwa, an ideological movement against Western cultural influence.

Almost overnight, things in Saudi Arabia changed. An austere, conservative cloud settled over the country, choking the art scene.

But it has been revived significantly in recent years, including the formation of the Saudi Art Council in 2014.

The idea of art being a necessity rather than a luxury was starting to return to Saudi Arabia, and the concept of being an artist was starting to look like more than just a hobby again.

There was also the foundation of Art Jameel, created by the family of the late entrepreneur, visionary and art lover Abdul Latif Jameel, which actively works to support the art community in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Art is one of the biggest and most ambitious of the Vision 2030 projects to date. Featuring offerings from both local and international artists, the project will establish Riyadh as a major arts hub.

According to details seen exclusively by Arab News, Art Riyadh will comprise 11 sub-projects.

Several of them will be permanent, stationary locations for local artists. The Urban Art Lab will consist of galleries featuring well-known artists in city squares, which will encourage interaction between artists and citizens.

The Joyous Gardens will be playgrounds in neighborhood gardens designed by famous artists.

Jewels of Riyadh will consist of a collection of valuable artworks that will be installed at tourist destinations.

The Welcoming Gateways, at Riyadh’s entrances, will feature creative designs and unique architecture.

The Jewels of Riyadh project will consist of valuable artworks installed at tourist destinations. (Supplied photo)

Art on the Move will include sculptures at important intersections across the city. Art in Transit will reflect the opening of the new Metro, scheduled to begin operation before the end of 2019, with artworks in metro and bus stations.

Urban Flow will consist of pedestrian bridges designed by artists to strengthen the city’s interconnectivity and encourage citizens to walk.

Garden City will be a garden for art, containing monuments and sculptures in a permanent location in the heart of Riyadh.

The annual Noor Festival will showcase interactive artworks based on illumination, held in one of the local parks. Perhaps most ambitiously, the Riyadh Landmark — XXL will distinguish the city.

Details are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but an announcement is expected soon. According to Riyadh Art representatives, the project’s design and study are being finalized, implementation is expected to start in the second half of 2019, and completion is expected at the end of 2023.

Local artists are excited about the prospects. “Everything about this project excites me: The revival of art and culture in Saudi Arabia, the potential psychological impact it could have on people’s mood, the enrichment it could bring to people’s lives. I’d mind being stuck in Riyadh traffic a lot less if I had something beautiful to look at,” sculptor Talal Altukhaes told Arab News.

“We have so many talented, brilliant, artistic Saudi youths who’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time.”

Artist Ameera Sheikh, known to her tens of thousands of fans online as “Mikandii,” told Arab News that the project will “give so many people the chance to shine and to showcase their talents.”

Artist Ameera Sheikh. (Supplied photo)

She said: “In the past, it has been much more difficult for artists to find support in Saudi Arabia, but things are changing, and I’m so happy to see it.”

Sheikh, who works fulltime as a freelance artist, added: “In the past, we haven’t had enough opportunities for Saudi artists to really maximize their own potential. In Jeddah, where I live, there are galleries opening and more spaces dedicated to art, but most of the ones I’ve seen have been temporary. It’s very nice to see something more permanent being made available.”

Aljohara Jeje, a Dutch artist living in Saudi Arabia who splits her time between Jeddah and Riyadh, is well-known in the Jeddah art community, and her work has been displayed in some of the city’s most prestigious galleries.

Her most recent work, a poster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has gained critical acclaim in Jeddah’s art scene.

“Riyadh Art sounds magnificent,” Jeje told Arab News. “Riyadh is an amazing place, so vibrant. It’s a city that’s growing exponentially, and so is the interest in it. So I welcome the activity and look forward to seeing Riyadh Art.”

Dutch artist Aljohara Jeje and her poster of the Saudi crown prince. (Supplied photo)

She said the project will help Riyadh catch up to Jeddah’s art scene, adding: “I believe that Jeddah can become the next global art hub, and Riyadh is lagging a little bit behind in that respect. Jeddah can easily, within a few years, be on par with some of the larger, globally recognized art cities such as Berlin or Shanghai.”

Jeje expressed hope that Riyadh Art will make people more receptive to art as a cultural necessity.

“Art is for everyone. It needs to be available to the public, and people need to get used to it as a part of life,” she said.

“You don’t have to like all of it. You can develop tastes and preferences over time. But art needs to be made available for everyone so we can get used to it.”

Participation criteria are being finalized, and details will be announced in the second half of the year, Riyadh Art organizers told Arab News.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Riyadh Art Sahwa Saudi Art Council Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
World-renowned Saudi artist returns to Hijazi roots for exhibition project
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists draw inspiration from Islam

Are our children becoming addicted to spending money on ‘loot box’ trend?

Parents are becoming increasingly concerned about microtransactions and loot boxes, because of the amount of money and time their children are spending on games. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Are our children becoming addicted to spending money on ‘loot box’ trend?

  • Concerns are growing across the world, including Saudi Arabia, about microtransactions in video games
Updated 28 April 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Concerns are growing in the Kingdom, as in many other countries, about the increasing prevalence of so-called microtransactions in video games.
These are real-money purchases a player makes within a game, either to progress or to improve the playing experience, for example by gaining new equipment or abilities. Despite the name, these purchases can range in price from a few cents to $100 or more.
A particular concern is the introduction of paid-for “loot boxes,” which add a random element to the purchase that has been likened to a form of gambling and is being investigated by authorities in a number of countries.
Video games are increasingly expensive to develop and support, and in an attempt to boost profits, many producers introduced microtransactions, both in paid-for games and those that can be downloaded for free on mobile devices and consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation. In some games, the purchases provide bonus content, speed up progress or make the player more powerful, but in others it can become impossible to advance without purchasing items from the in-game store.
The loot box takes the idea a step further by offering players a chance to buy a random mystery item, sight unseen. When they open the virtual “box” they might be lucky and receive a rare item that will be a big help in the game, or they might receive a relatively common item that does not provide much of a benefit. Sometimes loot boxes are free gifts for players but in many cases, they have to pay real money for a chance to win a useful prize.
Lucky players who get a valuable loot box prize often share their good fortune on social media, which is a form of free advertising for the game that encourages other players to pay money and try their luck.
The use of loot boxes is controversial, with complaints from gamers and the media that it offers wealthier players an unfair advantage, and could lead to addiction. Console game “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” for example, faced a huge backlash when it was released in November 2017. To unlock certain features of the game, the player had to pay real money, on top of the $60 for the game itself. One website estimated that the total cost of buying all of these features to be $2,100.

Virtual currency
The game does offer a chance to earn a virtual currency that can be used instead of real money, but it was estimated that a player would have to spend 40 hours playing the game to earn enough to unlock just one additional character. The makers of the game eventually revised the system and reduced the costs and time required.
Parents are becoming increasingly concerned about microtransactions and loot boxes, because of the amount of money and time their children are spending on games, which they fear is a form of addiction.
Malak Al-Harbi, a mother of a teenage boy, said her son became addicted and spent all his money on video game microtransactions.
“Ahmed used to get excited about these prizes so he used to only request microtransaction gift cards from me and his father; no other gift would satisfy him,” she said.
She did not realize her son was becoming addicted until his grades began to slip. At that point, she and her husband set strict ground rules for when and for how long their son could play video games, which resolved the problem.
Al-Harbi believes that, used in moderation, video games can be a good way to relieve stress but that it is easy for the situation to spiral out of control.
“My son at that time might have preferred virtual reality to the real world and that might be the reason why he was so addicted to these games, which led him to spend all of his savings on them,” she added. “I hope that the country will recognize this issue and enforce some rules and regulations for these games.”
A number of European countries have started to investigate whether loot boxes in video games are a form of gambling. Authorities in Saudi Arabia have yet to address the issue.
Dr. Aisha Karman, a psychologist, is concerned about the luck factor involved in loot boxes, and the effect the use of them in video games is having on children.
“This will create a sense of laziness in the kids’ personalities and will reduce their efforts to build their futures,” she said.
“This issue is affecting our children; they are not mature enough and their personalities are still evolving, so when they adopt such an idea at an early age it will impact them negatively. These games are targeting individuals that need care and protection, and as a result, the influence on them is stronger.
“I expect that there will be government action against these games here in Saudi Arabia, especially because they are considered harmful in some cases.”

Topics: Saudi children games Video Games

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Video games move up to the next level in Saudi Arabia
0
Middle-East
Criminals ‘may radicalize youths via video games’

Latest updates

Bomb blast kills 3 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
0
Iran’s Zarif plans North Korea visit
0
US oil sanctions take effect on Venezuela as crisis intensifies
0
4 dead after crane crashes onto cars
0
New York Times apologizes for anti-Semitic cartoon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.