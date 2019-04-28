You are here

  • Home
  • Oman extends expat visa ban
﻿

Oman extends expat visa ban

Oman's expat visa ban is aimed at improving employment rates within the civilian population. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Oman extends expat visa ban

  • Visa ban will be extended in the construction and cleaning industries
  • The ban has led to a significant reduction in local unemployment
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oman’s visa ban on certain professions has been extended for a further six months as the country continues in its push to cut unemployment among its citizens.

The ban extension issued by the Ministry of Manpower will see a continued freeze on the issuance of visas for people working in the construction and cleaning industries, national daily Times of Oman reported.

There are exceptions to the extension including small and medium enterprises registered with the Public Authority for SME development.

Oman introduced the expat visa bans in January 2018 for a six-month period for certain professions.

There have been two extensions since then and it has also been expanded to cover other industries and professions – during that time tens of thousands of Omanis have found work.

Historically Gulf countries have been dependent on expatriate workers to power their economies; with a 2013 study indicating as much as 71 percent of Oman’s labor force were foreign-nationals.
In Qatar, expatriate workforce was as high as 95 percent while in the UAE it was 94 percent; 83 percent in Kuwait; 64 percent in Bahrain and 49 percent in Saudi Arabia.
The Gulf states have since launched nationalization programs to absorb more of their citizens into the labor force, as well as address high levels of unemployment.
Between December 2018 and November last year, a total of 60,807 expatriate workers left Oman’s labor force or an equivalent 3.6 percent reduction in their numbers.

Oman's expat population has dropped significantly since the introduction of the ban.

Topics: Oman visa ban Oman expat visa ban Expats

Related

0
Middle-East
Oman to replace scores of expat nurses as visa ban continues
0
Business & Economy
Expat population in Oman at a 4-year low

Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent”: CEO

Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent”: CEO

  • The airline is reconsidering the purchase after the Ethiopia plane crash
  • The deal between Flyadeal and Boeing was worth $5.9m
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal's decision on whether it goes ahead with an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets is “imminent,” its chief executive said on Sunday.
The airline is reconsidering the order after two MAX jets fatally crashed in Ethiopia in March and in Indonesia in October.
“We’ve kept an open position in terms of which way we will go on fleet given the situation with the MAX,” Con Korfiatis told Reuters at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai.
“At the moment we still don’t have a decision but it is imminent.”
Flyadeal has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s with purchasing options for 20 more in a deal Boeing said was worth $5.9 billion at list prices.
The airline, owned by the Saudi Arabian government through state carrier Saudia, has not finalized contractual terms and would be able to cancel the order if it wants to do so.
“It was effectively on the basis of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) subject to final agreements. We haven’t signed final contracts,” Korfiatis said in an interview.
Flyadeal would order the Airbus A320neo, a comparative narrow-body jet it had considered when selecting the MAX, if it cancels the Boeing deal, he said.
Switching the order would not significantly affect the airline’s expansion plans because due to a production backlog, it would have to wait several years to receive the new Boeing jets.
Flyadeal, which operates 11 older, leased A320ceo aircraft, had planned to lease aircraft as it waited for the new planes.
The airline, which started flights in 2017, expects to have a fleet of around 50 leased and ordered aircraft by 2025, Korfiatis said.
The MAX is currently banned from flying in most countries after a total of 346 died in the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes.
Boeing is developing a software fix and new pilot training for regulatory approval in order to get the company’s best-selling plane recertified.
The additional training that Boeing is developing would be “relatively incremental” to what was already required, Korfiatis said, meaning associated costs are unlikely to be significantly more.
Korfiatis praised Boeing’s communications with customers since the March crash that grounded the plane.
“Obviously this a significant issue for them and they are managing it very professionally.”

Topics: Saudia Saudi Arabia flyadeal

Related

0
Corporate News
Invest India hosts seminar for Saudi businesses
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues more than 6.2 million Umrah visas

Latest updates

Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent”: CEO
0
Oman extends expat visa ban
0
Father, two brothers of Sri Lanka suicide bombings mastermind killed
0
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media
0
Bomb blast kills 3 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.