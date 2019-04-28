Iran warns could shut Hormuz Strait if tensions grow

You are here

Iran said if their oil won't pass through the Hormuz strait, then other countries oil won't either. (AFP/File)
AFP
  • The warning came after the US said they would impose sanctions on countries that import Iranian oil
  • The US initially exempted eight countries from the sanctions on Iranian oil
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s top general warned Sunday Tehran could close the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route if it faces more “hostility,” news agency ISNA said, as the US tightens up sanctions.
“We are not after closing the Strait of Hormuz but if the hostility of enemies increases, we will be able to do so,” armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri told semi-official ISNA.
“Also if our oil does not go through the strait, other countries’ oil will certainly not cross the strait, too,” he added.
The statement came after Washington said on Monday it would start imposing sanctions on countries such as India, China and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.
Eight countries were initially given six-month reprieves after the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord.
Iranian officials have repeatedly warned the Islamic republic could shut down the strait, a vital shipping lane for international oil supplies, should it find its national interests or security threatened.
“We believe Iran will continue to sell its oil ... (and) use the Strait of Hormuz. But if the United States takes the crazy measure of trying to prevent us from doing that, then it should be prepared for the consequences,” foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.
“It is in our vital national security interest to keep the Arabian Gulf open, to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. We have done that in the past and we will continue to do that in the future,” he added.

0
Four dead, 20 wounded in Tripoli air raids: unity govt

Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
AFP
  • A GNA spokesperson said none of the strikes hit military targets
  • WHO reported that at least 278 people died in the clashes in Tripoli
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
AFP
TRIPOLI: Air raids by the self-styled Libyan National Army against the capital on Saturday night killed four people and wounded 20 others, Libya’s internationally recognized unity government said.
But Amin Al-Hachemi, a spokesman for the Government of National Accord’s health ministry, on Sunday warned that “the death toll could increase in the coming hours.”
A pro-GNA military source said the victims were civilians.
“Several sites were targeted by air strikes late Saturday night, causing victims among civilians,” the source told AFP.
“Most of the strikes hit areas in the district of Abou Slim... (but) none hit military targets.”
Strongman Khalifa Haftar’s LNA launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, on April 4.
But after initial gains, Haftar’s forces have encountered stiff resistance on the southern outskirts and his troops have been pushed back in some areas.
At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to a toll released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
The GNA accuses Haftar of using foreign planes to carry out air strikes, without naming a country of origin.
“This criminal conceals his failures and those of his soldiers at the gates of Tripoli by resorting to foreign aviation to hit unarmed civilians in the city,” spokesman Mohanad Younes said on the GNA’s official Facebook page.
Haftar’s offensive has sharpened fault lines in policy toward Libya among world powers.
On April 18, Russia and the United States opposed a British bid backed by France and Germany at the UN Security Council to demand a cease-fire in the North African country.
The White House revealed the next day that Donald Trump had reached out personally to Haftar in a phone call, during which the US president “recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.”
The country has been mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that deposed and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

0
