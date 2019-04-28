LONDON: The New York-listed Hyatt said on Sunday it plans to double the number of hotels it operates in Saudi Arabia, with five new properties set to open by 2023.
Hyatt Hotels said the new properties would add approximately 1,300 rooms, and include the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Saudi Arabia, which is set to open late this year in Alkhobar.
Other planned openings include the Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences, Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall, and a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Riyadh.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing religious tourism markets in the world and one of Hyatt’s primary focus areas within the Middle East,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development at Hyatt.
“Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in boosting tourism and infrastructure in a bid to diversify the economy. The ambitious expansion of Hyatt brands cement Hyatt’s brand presence, both amongst Gulf residents and the increasing number of international travelers visiting Saudi Arabia.”
Existing Hyatt hotels in Saudi Arabia include the Park Hyatt Jeddah and Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya.
Hyatt plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia
Hyatt plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia
- New York-listed group says five new properties to open by 2023
- Openings include first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Kingdom
LONDON: The New York-listed Hyatt said on Sunday it plans to double the number of hotels it operates in Saudi Arabia, with five new properties set to open by 2023.