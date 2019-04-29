You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni army advances between the provinces of Taiz, Al-Dhale
﻿

Yemeni army advances between the provinces of Taiz, Al-Dhale

During clashes, the army killed seven Houthi militia, including a checkpoint commander. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni army advances between the provinces of Taiz, Al-Dhale

  • The army advanced toward Bahir district east of the southwestern province of Taiz
  • During clashes, the army killed seven Houthi militia, including a checkpoint commander
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni army made advances in Al-Dhale and Taiz, Yemen’s official defense ministry said on Monday.

The army advanced toward Bahir district east of the southwestern province of Taiz, after gaining ground in Azraq district in the southern province of Al-Dhale.

During clashes, the army killed seven Houthi militia, including a checkpoint commander, and captured a Houthi commander.

The army also prevented a Houthi attack in Jabal Al-Awaid on the Muqtaba front in Taiz. 

Also on Monday, the Arab Coaltiion said it had carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi drones and missile operations in Yemen.

At the weekly press conference in Riyadh, spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki detailed a number of operations against the militants. 

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK and US hold Yemen talks in London
0
Middle-East
Yemen troops foil Houthi attack

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

  • Iranian news agency did not reveal when was the video shot or the vessels that appeared on it
  • The drone report was released three weeks after US declared IRGC a terrorist organization
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Footage of an American aircraft carrier in the Gulf which Iran claimed it shot with a drone in the Gulf appears to be “several years old,” the US Navy has said.
The video was shot by a military drone, Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed on Sunday in a report on its website, and published some of the imagery from the surveillance flight.
“The footage the Iranians recently released... appears to be several years old, and of the last deployment to the Arabian Gulf by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69),” Lt. Chloe Morgan, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in an email.
The video, which could not be independently verified, showed a light blue drone of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards taking off from a desert base near the sea, followed by imagery purportedly from its cameras of an escort ship and then an aircraft carrier with planes parked on the deck.
Tasnim did not identify the vessels or say when the drone footage was shot, but in the video, the number “69” is seen clearly on the aircraft carrier.
The report comes during nearly three weeks after Washington formally declared the Guards a “foreign terrorist organization” and added it to a blacklist.
Iran retaliated swiftly by branding US troops “terrorists.”
The Guards are an ideological military force, operating in parallel to Iran’s regular army.
Its naval arm is tasked with Gulf security, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping route routinely crossed by US forces.

Topics: US Iran drone

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran plays Hormuz Strait card, US says ready to respond

Latest updates

Art Jameel issues open call for Saudi Arabia’s eager artists
0
Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter Sunday attacks
0
Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho touches down in Marrakesh
0
Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy
0
Palestinians keep up refusal of tax revenues after Israel cuts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.