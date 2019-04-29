Yemeni army advances between the provinces of Taiz, Al-Dhale

DUBAI: The Yemeni army made advances in Al-Dhale and Taiz, Yemen’s official defense ministry said on Monday.

The army advanced toward Bahir district east of the southwestern province of Taiz, after gaining ground in Azraq district in the southern province of Al-Dhale.

During clashes, the army killed seven Houthi militia, including a checkpoint commander, and captured a Houthi commander.

The army also prevented a Houthi attack in Jabal Al-Awaid on the Muqtaba front in Taiz.

Also on Monday, the Arab Coaltiion said it had carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi drones and missile operations in Yemen.

At the weekly press conference in Riyadh, spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki detailed a number of operations against the militants.