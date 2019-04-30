You are here

Coalition returns Yemeni families to villages liberated from Houthi militias

Yemenis gather in a street in an old market on April 27, 2019, in Yemen's third city of Taiz after clashes between pro-government militias left two children dead. (AFP / Ahmad Al-Basha)
  • The displaced residents were from 12 villages in the Wadi Abu Jabara area
RIYADH: One hundred families have returned to their homes after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen liberated areas from the control of Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday that the Yemeni National Army with the support of the coalition seized back parts of Saada in the north-west of the country.

As a result, citizens forcibly displaced from their farms and homes in 12 villages in the Wadi Abu Jabara area, were allowed to return. Al-Maliki said the coalition had assigned a special delegation to oversee the resettlement operation.

Al-Maliki pointed out that Houthi militias had unsuccessfully tried to target the House of Representatives with the use of drones. “We continue to target the militias’ drones in Sanaa,” he said.

The military spokesman added that the Houthis had continued to threaten to blow up a floating crude oil tank, an act which would lead to an environmental and economic disaster.

In all its operations, Al-Maliki stressed that the coalition was doing everything it possibly could to avoid civilian casualties.

He also revealed that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) was launching a second voluntary medical operation to carry out heart surgery and catheterization for Yemeni children.

“This campaign is part of a series of various voluntary campaigns carried out by the center in Yemen and other countries,” said Al-Maliki.

A medical team sent to the port city of Mukalla performed 95 heart operations and a successful pediatric catheterization procedure. Al-Maliki said the surgery required high-tech medical equipment and specialized teams, the cost of which was covered by KSRelief.

Al-Maliki said the total number of Houthi violations of the Swedish agreement had reached 3,811. Militias were still planting mines that threatened global shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.

There were 226 ballistic missiles launched by Houthi terrorists toward Saudi Arabia between March 26, 2015, and April 29 this year.

Several relief ports are open for Yemen (air, sea, land), and the total number of maritime permits issued by the Joint Forces Command from March 26, 2015, to April 29, 2019, was 5,713. Air permits for the same period were granted for 15,168 passengers. There were 1,357 land permits during this period. Permits and orders to secure the movements of relief organizations inside Yemen from April 22 to 28, 2019, topped 332.

Total Houthi weapon losses from April 15 to 29, 2019, were 200 and the number of Houthis dead was 1,002.

Iran regime faces twin economic meltdown

DUBAI:  Iran is facing a double financial meltdown, with soaring inflation and an economy expected to shrink by 6 percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

In addition, the IMF’s projection was calculated before US President Donald Trump this month told buyers of Iranian oil to halt purchases by May or face sanctions, ending six months of exemptions that allowed Iran’s eight biggest customers to continue with imports.

That move followed the resumption of sanctions against Iran’s oil exports last November.

“Clearly the re-imposition of sanctions and the removal of the waivers will have additional negative impact on the Iranian economy both in terms of growth and in terms of inflation, and inflation could reach 40 percent or even more this year,” said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department.

US sanctions against Iran have already cost the regime in Tehran more than $10 billion in lost oil revenue.

Meanwhile the Iranian currency, the rial, lost more than 60 percent of its value last year, disrupting Iran’s foreign trade and increasing annual inflation even further.

The official exchange rate is set at 42,000 Iranian rials to the US dollar, but the real market rate is currently about 144,000. Iran needs to work to eliminate the gap between the market exchange rate and the official exchange rate, said Azour.

The currency’s slide, from about 43,000 at the end of last year, has eroded the value of ordinary Iranians’ savings, triggering panic buying of dollars. In addition, Tehran’s bazaar traders and businessmen, traditional supporters of the regime, have complained that they are unable to operate their businesses because of the fluctuating dollar exchange rate.

The weak currency and soaring inflation have led to outbreaks of sporadic street protests in Tehran and elsewhere since late 2017.

Despite the negative economic outlook for Iran, Azour said there was little chance of “contagion” spreading to the rest of the region as a result of Iranian problems because the country was relatively disconnected from trading patterns in the region.

