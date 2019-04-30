Coalition returns Yemeni families to villages liberated from Houthi militias

RIYADH: One hundred families have returned to their homes after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen liberated areas from the control of Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday that the Yemeni National Army with the support of the coalition seized back parts of Saada in the north-west of the country.

As a result, citizens forcibly displaced from their farms and homes in 12 villages in the Wadi Abu Jabara area, were allowed to return. Al-Maliki said the coalition had assigned a special delegation to oversee the resettlement operation.

Al-Maliki pointed out that Houthi militias had unsuccessfully tried to target the House of Representatives with the use of drones. “We continue to target the militias’ drones in Sanaa,” he said.

The military spokesman added that the Houthis had continued to threaten to blow up a floating crude oil tank, an act which would lead to an environmental and economic disaster.

In all its operations, Al-Maliki stressed that the coalition was doing everything it possibly could to avoid civilian casualties.

He also revealed that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) was launching a second voluntary medical operation to carry out heart surgery and catheterization for Yemeni children.

“This campaign is part of a series of various voluntary campaigns carried out by the center in Yemen and other countries,” said Al-Maliki.

A medical team sent to the port city of Mukalla performed 95 heart operations and a successful pediatric catheterization procedure. Al-Maliki said the surgery required high-tech medical equipment and specialized teams, the cost of which was covered by KSRelief.

Al-Maliki said the total number of Houthi violations of the Swedish agreement had reached 3,811. Militias were still planting mines that threatened global shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.

There were 226 ballistic missiles launched by Houthi terrorists toward Saudi Arabia between March 26, 2015, and April 29 this year.

Several relief ports are open for Yemen (air, sea, land), and the total number of maritime permits issued by the Joint Forces Command from March 26, 2015, to April 29, 2019, was 5,713. Air permits for the same period were granted for 15,168 passengers. There were 1,357 land permits during this period. Permits and orders to secure the movements of relief organizations inside Yemen from April 22 to 28, 2019, topped 332.

Total Houthi weapon losses from April 15 to 29, 2019, were 200 and the number of Houthis dead was 1,002.