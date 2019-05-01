You are here

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito takes throne day after his father abdicates

From a car window on his way to palace, Naruhito smiled and waved at the people on the sidewalk who cheered him. (AP)
AP
  • Naruhito has promised to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to people
AP
TOKYO: Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will perform his first ritual Wednesday hours after succeeding his father on the Chrysanthemum Throne.
Naruhito will receive the Imperial regalia of sword and jewel as proof of succession at the ceremony and later will make his first address.
His wife, Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, and their daughter Princess Aiko, are barred from the first ceremony, where only adult male royals can participate.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet earlier Wednesday approved the male-only ritual as an official duty under Japan's Constitution. The sword and jewel succession ceremony has been criticized as being out of step.
Akihito, 85, now holds the title of emperor emeritus after becoming Japan's first emperor to abdicate in 200 years.
Japan is in a festive mood celebrating an imperial succession that occurred by retirement rather than by death. Many people stood outside the palace Tuesday to reminisce about Akihito's era, others joined midnight events when the transition occurred, and more came to celebrate the beginning of Naruhito's reign.
From a car window on his way to palace, Naruhito smiled and waved at the people on the sidewalk who cheered him. He and his family still live at the crown prince's Togu palace until they switch places with his parents.
He is the nation's 126th emperor, according to a palace count historians say could include mythical figures until around the 5th century.
The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol without political power. Naruhito is free of influence from Japan's imperial worship that was fanned by the wartime militarist government that had deified the emperor as a living god until his grandfather renounced that status after Japan's 1945 war defeat.
Naruhito has promised to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to people. Palace watchers say he might focus on global issues, including disaster prevention, water conservation and climate change, which could appeal to younger Japanese.
He will also face uncertainties in the Imperial household. Only his younger brother, Prince Akishino, 53, and Akishino's 12-year-old son, Prince Hisahito, can currently succeed him. The Imperial House Law confines the succession to male heirs, leaving Naruhito's daughter, Aiko, now 17, out of the running.
Naruhito's wife Masako is a Harvard-educated former diplomat who may prove an adept partner in his overseas travels and activities. But much will depend on her health, since she has been recovering from what the palace describes as stress-induced depression for about 15 years.
Naruhito, the first Japanese emperor to have studied abroad, is considered a new breed of royal, his outlook forged by the tradition-defying choices of his mother, Empress Michiko, and Akihito, who broke with ancient imperial traditions.
Naruhito is also the first monarch raised by his own parents, as Akihito and Michiko, who was born a commoner, chose to take care of their children instead of leaving them in the hands of palace staff. They also supported his choice to attend Oxford University, where he researched the history of the Thames River transportation systems.
In an annual news conference marking his Feb. 23 birthday, Naruhito said he was open to taking up a new role that "suits the times." But he said his father's work will be his guidepost.

Julian Assange appears in London court for sentencing over breaking bail

Reuters
Julian Assange appears in London court for sentencing over breaking bail

  • Assange was convicted last month of skipping bail in 2012 after an extradition order to Sweden over an allegation of rape
  • Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad
Reuters
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Wednesday to be sentenced for breaking bail to enter the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago.
Assange, who was dragged out of the embassy last month and charged by the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information, wore a black jacket over a grey sweatshirt.
Appearing before Southwark Crown Court, Assange confirmed his name and sipped water from a plastic cup.
He was convicted last month of skipping bail in 2012 after an extradition order to Sweden over an allegation of rape. The maximum sentence is a year in jail.
“I apologize unreservedly to those who consider I have disrespected them by the way I have pursued my case,” Assange said in a letter that was read to the court by his lawyer, Mark Summers.
“I found myself struggling with terrifying circumstances. I did at the time what I thought was best.”
Summers told the court that Assange had “strongly held fears” in 2012 that he would be sent from Sweden to the United States and ultimately to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba.
Summers cited the arrest and treatment of Chelsea Manning, a US Army soldier who served seven years in military prison for leaking classified data while she was working as an intelligence analyst in Iraq.
Just hours after Assange was removed from the Ecuadorean embassy on April 11, US prosecutors said they had charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified US government computer with Manning in 2010.
Assange’s lawyer said Manning, who is transgender, had been subjected to sleep deprivation and forced to parade naked in front of military personnel.
WikiLeaks angered Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical US appraisals of world leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.
Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.
To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. But to others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined US security.

