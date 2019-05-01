You are here

Taliban: Fresh round of talks with US peace envoy opening

US special representative for Afghan peace and reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (C) interacts with the audience after a forum talk with Afghan director of TOLO news Lotfullah Najafizada, at the Tolo TV station in Kabul on April 28, 2019. (AFP/Wakil Kohsar)
Updated 01 May 2019
AP
  • Talks are narrowly focused on a US troop withdrawal and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used to stage global terrorist attacks
  • Khalilzad has been tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 17-year war and America’s longest military confrontation
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban say a fresh round of talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is to begin in Qatar, where the religious movement maintains a political office.
Khalilzad has been tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 17-year war and America’s longest military confrontation.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Associated Press that Wednesday’s talks will be the sixth round of direct meetings with the Khalilzad since his appointment last year. Talks are narrowly focused on a US troop withdrawal and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used to stage global terrorist attacks.
Khalilzad, who was in Pakistan on Tuesday, is touring the region to press Afghanistan as well as its neighbors to forge ahead toward finding a peaceful end to the fighting.

Topics: Taliban United States Afghanistan

Iran happy Venezuelans ‘defeated coup’

Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
AFP
0

  • Maduro said he had defeated an attempted coup on Tuesday night led by his opponent, self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido
  • The Syrian government, a key ally of Iran, on Wednesday also voiced support for Maduro
AFP
DOHA: Iran expressed renewed support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday, as the opposition called for a huge May Day protest after armed clashes erupted in the capital Caracas.
Maduro said he had defeated an attempted coup on Tuesday night led by his opponent, self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.
Guaido, who is recognized as acting president by more than 50 governments including those of the United States and Brazil, said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro, who is backed by China and Russia.
“We believe the constitutional government of Venezuela needs to continue,” Iranian Foreign Ninister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha.
“We are happy that the people of Venezuela defeated the coup, but we continue to believe in the need for discussions as the government has suggested.
“We have always encouraged intra-Venezuelan dialogue.”
The Syrian government, a key ally of Iran, on Wednesday also voiced support for Maduro.
Both Iran and Venzuela have been hit by crippling US sanctions on their key oil sectors.
US sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil firm went into effect on Sunday in what Washington hopes will be a major blow in its campaign to topple leftist firebrand Maduro.
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports in November after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran earlier last year.
From Thursday, it ended oil purchases waivers it had granted to Iran’s main customers, including China, Russia and Turkey which have all vowed to defy any effort by Washington to impose its writ.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

