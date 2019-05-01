You are here

Sudanese threaten general strike in standoff with military

A Sudanese protester waves a national flag near a makeshift barricade during a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 30, 2019. (AFP)
AP
  • The two sides have been negotiating the formation of a new transitional government but are divided over the role of the military
  • The African Union gave the military an extension of 60 days to hand over power, noting with "deep regret" that the generals had missed the earlier deadline
AP
KHARTOUM: The organizers of Sudan's protests on Tuesday threatened a general strike and civil disobedience as tensions escalated with the military council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar Al-Bashir.
The Sudanese Professionals Association and its allies, which organized the four months of demonstrations that drove Al-Bashir from office on April 11, accuse the generals of clinging to power.
The two sides have been negotiating the formation of a new transitional government but are divided over the role of the military, which is dominated by Al-Bashir appointees.
The protesters have proposed a joint military-civilian sovereign council, comprised of eight civilian and seven military members. The military council proposed a 10-member council with three seats for civilians.
Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, a coalition of groups led by the SPA, said they have submitted their full proposal for the sovereign council, a cabinet and a legislative body that would rule the country during a four-year transition.
The organizers have called for mass rallies on Thursday, while the military has warned against any further "chaos." The generals have demanded the protesters clear roadblocks around their sit-in outside the military's headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.
The protesters began massing outside the military complex on April 6, demanding that the military back their struggle to oust Al-Bashir. Five days later, the generals removed him from office, ending his three-decade rule and later jailing him and other top officials.
The African Union initially echoed the protesters' calls for a swift transition to civilian rule, giving the military 15 days to hand over power in line with the regional bloc's policy of "zero tolerance" for military coups.
But late Tuesday, the African Union gave the military an extension of 60 days to hand over power, noting with "deep regret" that the generals had missed the earlier deadline.
"This final extension is granted to enable the putting in place of a civilian-led Transitional Authority," the AU said.

Meanwhile, Sudan's main opposition leader on Wednesday warned protest leaders against any provocation of the country's army rulers, saying they will soon hand power to a civilian administration as demanded by demonstrators.
"We shouldn't provoke the army council by trying to deprive them of their legitimacy, by depriving them of their positive role in the revolution," National Umma Party chief Sadiq Al-Mahdi told AFP in an interview.
"We must not challenge them in a way that makes it necessary for them to assert themselves in a different way," the veteran politician said.

(With AFP)

Amnesty urges Yemen’s Houthis to free 10 journalists held for spying

Reuters
  • The journalists have been detained since the summer of 2015
  • They were treated badly, deprived of medical care and suffered torture
Reuters
DUBAI: Amnesty International called on Yemen's Houthi movement, which controls the capital Sanaa, to free 10 journalists held for nearly four years on what the rights group described as trumped-up spying charges.
The Iran-backed Houthi group ousted the internationally recognized Yemeni government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in the war in 2015 to try to restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Amnesty said the 10 men have been held since the summer of 2015 and that they were formally charged in December 2018 with a series of offences, including spying and aiding the coalition, by a specialized court that handles terrorism-related cases.
"It is completely outrageous that these men could face the death penalty simply for doing their jobs. The charges against them are false and should be dropped immediately," Rasha Mohamed, Amnesty's Yemen researcher, said in a statement.
Some of the journalists worked for online news outlets affiliated with the Islah party, which is part of Hadi's government, the Amnesty statement said. Nine of them were arrested in a raid on a hotel in Sanaa while one man was detained at home by Houthi forces.
It was not clear when their trials would take place, it added.
"Over the course of their detention the men have been forcibly disappeared, held in intermittent incommunicado detention, been deprived of access to medical care and suffered torture and other ill-treatment," Amnesty said.
The head of the Houthi militia"so-called Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said in response to a Reuters' query for comment on the report via Whatsapp: "There is no truth to what some are claiming ... Let them provide proof that these people are present and they are journalists."

