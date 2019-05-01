WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in June

Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital

MADRID: Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 37, has suffered a heart attack and has been taken to hospital, Portuguese radio station Renascenca reported on Wednesday, adding that the FC Porto player was out of danger.

Casillas, who made 167 appearances as goalkeeper for the Spanish national team on the way to winning a World Cup and two European Championships, suffered the attack during a morning training session with his club and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction.

The club stated that the 37-year-old is “stable” in hospital and remains under observation.

“Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during this Wednesday's training session,” Porto said in a statement on their official website.

“The session was quickly halted so medical assistance could be provided to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently in the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is OK, stable, and the heart problem has been resolved.”

The club's official Twitter account added: “Always together. Stay strong, Iker.”

Spain goalkeeper Casillas won three Champions League titles, and La Liga five times, at Real Madrid.

His exploits for the national team earned him the nickname 'Saint Iker' and made him one of the best known personalities in Spain. He is married to the television journalist Sara Carbonero, with whom he has two children.

Madrid wished their former captain a full recovery.

“Real Madrid would like to offer all our support to our beloved captain Iker Casillas. Throughout his professional career, he always overcame the hardest challenges in order to bring glory to our club,” Real said in a statement.

“He has taught us to never give up and has shown us numerous times that the best way to win is to remain as strong as possible when times are tough. Real Madrid and all our fans wish him a speedy recovery and send him all our support.”

A tweet on the Spain team's official account said: “All the family at the national team and the Spanish football federation are with you Iker Casillas. Get well soon.”