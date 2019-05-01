WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in June

RIYADH: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to Saudi Arabia with an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday June 7 at 8 p.m.
The Saudi General Sports Authority will host the event in partnership with the WWE. It will feature WWE superstars Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.
Additional details on the event’s matches, ticket availability and pricing, as well as regional broadcasting, will be announced in the coming weeks.
In November 2018, the WWE’s Saudi fans enjoyed the Crown Jewel event at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.
This was preceded by the Greatest Royal Rumble, which took place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah in April 2018.
