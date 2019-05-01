You are here

Tunisia raises minimum wages, pensions to tackle discontent

People rally in Tunis during a nationwide strike against the government’s refusal to raise wages. (Reuters)
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
Tunisia raises minimum wages, pensions to tackle discontent

  • Thousands protested on Monday in the central city of Sidi Bouzid against marginalization and deteriorating economic conditions
  • Tunisia has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
TUNIS: Tunisia raised the minimum wage for industrial and farm workers as well as pensions for hundreds of thousands of private-sector retirees by 6.5 percent on Wednesday in a move to defuse discontent over economic hardships.
Thousands protested on Monday in the central city of Sidi Bouzid against marginalization and deteriorating economic conditions. Hundreds of disgruntled young people also rallied in the northern city of Kef on Tuesday, demanding jobs.
A government statement said Prime Minister Youssef Chahed had approved a rise in the monthly minimum wage for industrial and agricultural workerss of 6.5 percent to 403 dinars ($133.93).
A 6.5 percent rise in pensions for 700,000 retirees in the private sector was also approved.
Hundreds of retirees demonstrated in front of parliament this week demanding higher pensions to counter rising inflation and and declining purchasing powers.
Chabad’s decision came in the face of pressure from Tunisia’s foreign creditors for a freeze in wages in the public sector, which includes some industrial workers, to reduce its large budget deficit.
The North African country has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval, as happened in Libya, Egypt and Syria.
But since then, nine cabinets have failed to resolve Tunisia’s economic woes including high inflation and unemployment, and impatience over its slowness in carrying out reforms is rising among lenders such as the IMF.
The IMF has pushed Tunisia to freeze public-sector wages — the bill for which doubled to about 16 billion dinars ($5.5 billion) in 2018 from 7.6 billion in 2010 — to reduce them from about 15.5 percent of GDP now to 12.5 percent in 2020.
They also want Tunis to trim spending to help reduce its heavy budget deficit, though such steps risk adding fuel to public anger over joblessness and poverty.

Topics: Tunisia Youssef Chahed

Reforms 'key to easing Oman debt'

Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
Reforms ‘key to easing Oman debt’

  • Oman’s state coffers have been hit by a slump in oil prices over the past few years and the country has increasingly relied on external borrowing
  • S&P Global Ratings estimates Oman’s debt to have increased to 49 percent of GDP in 2018 from less than 5 percent in 2014, and it expects it will rise to about 64 percent by 2022
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Oman needs fiscal consolidation and better public expenditure alongside implementing reforms to mitigate its growing debt, the regional head of the World Bank said on Wednesday.
Oman’s state coffers have been hit by a slump in oil prices over the past few years and the country has increasingly relied on external borrowing to levels that have created concerns among investors and pushed its credit rating into junk status.
S&P Global Ratings estimates Oman’s debt to have increased to 49 percent of GDP in 2018 from less than 5 percent in 2014, and it expects it will rise to about 64 percent by 2022.
“There is concern about the growing debt,” Issam Abousleiman, the World Bank’s regional director for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, said.
“Debt has grown very fast, this is one area (to which) they need to pay special attention.
“Fiscal consolidation and improving public expenditure will be key ... these two are important and broader reforms will be highly beneficial,” he said.
Higher oil and gas prices in recent months have helped Oman and if the country presses ahead with its economic diversification and reforms, its position should improve, he said.
Oman’s economy will see growth slowing to 1.2 percent in 2019 as the sultanate’s commitment to the December 2018 OPEC+ output cut constrains oil production, a report released by the World Bank on Wednesday said.
S&P last month cut its outlook on Oman to negative from stable, saying the country’s fiscal and external buffers will continue to erode in the absence of substantial fiscal measures to curtail the government deficit.
For 2019, the oil producer has projected a budget deficit of 2.8 billion Omani rials ($7.3 billion) or 9 percent of gross domestic product, assuming an average oil price of $58 per barrel.
Growth in the GCC in 2019 is projected to be similar to 2018 at 2.1 percent before accelerating to 3.2 percent in 2020 and stabilizing at 2.7 percent in 2021, the report said.
Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf economy, is expected to see growth moderating to 1.7 percent in 2019 as higher government spending offsets the impact of oil production cuts implemented in the first half of 2019.
The Kingdom can reduce its fiscal deficit through efficient expenditure management, Abousleiman said.
Saudi Arabia has forecast a fiscal deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP for 2019, down from an estimated 4.6 percent of GDP in 2018.

Topics: Oman S&P Global Ratings

