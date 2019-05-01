You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters
﻿

Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters

1 / 4
A demonstrator uses a bullhorn to shout protest slogans during a May Day march on Labour Day in Algiers, Algeria, May 1, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
Algerian protestors shout slogans during a demonstration marking May Day in Algiers on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 4
Police officers prevent demonstrators from marching during a May Day protest on Labour Day in Algiers, Algeria, May 1, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Algerian protestors shout slogans during a demonstration marking May Day in Algiers on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters

  • Salah was for years an ardent supporter of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, until demanding on April 2 that impeachment proceedings be launched against the ailing leader
  • An interim president has been put in place and elections set for July 4, but protests which pushed Bouteflika from power have not abated
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Algeria’s army chief called Wednesday for dialogue between protesters and state institutions, a day after pushing back against demonstrators’ demands for top politicians to quit.
“I remain entirely convinced that adopting constructive dialogue with the institutions of the state, is the only way to exit from the crisis,” General Ahmed Gaid Salah said in a statement published by the defense ministry.
This is “the wisest way to present constructive proposals, bring points of view closer and reach a consensus around the available solutions,” he added.
Salah was for years an ardent supporter of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, until demanding on April 2 that impeachment proceedings be launched against the ailing leader — who stepped down the same day.
An interim president has been put in place and elections set for July 4, but protests which pushed Bouteflika from power have not abated.
On Wednesday hundreds of people rallied outside the General Workers’ Union in the capital Algiers, marking May Day, where they clutched Algerians flags and shouted slogans against the “system.”
Police prevented them from joining other protesters gathered outside the city’s iconic post office, the focal point of demonstrations which began in February and have regularly drawn vast crowds.
Salah on Tuesday rebuffed calls by demonstrators for interim leader Abdelkader Bensalah, the former upper house speaker, and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui to step down.
In a speech, the army chief said the upcoming polls — which fall within the timeframe allowed by the constitution — amount to “the ideal solution to end the crisis.”

Topics: Algeria protestors

Related

0
Middle-East
Algeria’s ruling party names relatively young new leader amid protests
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives Algerian foreign minister

Amnesty urges Yemen’s Houthis to free 10 journalists held for spying

Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

Amnesty urges Yemen’s Houthis to free 10 journalists held for spying

  • The journalists have been detained since the summer of 2015
  • They were treated badly, deprived of medical care and suffered torture
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Amnesty International called on Yemen's Houthi movement, which controls the capital Sanaa, to free 10 journalists held for nearly four years on what the rights group described as trumped-up spying charges.
The Iran-backed Houthi group ousted the internationally recognized Yemeni government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in the war in 2015 to try to restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Amnesty said the 10 men have been held since the summer of 2015 and that they were formally charged in December 2018 with a series of offences, including spying and aiding the coalition, by a specialized court that handles terrorism-related cases.
"It is completely outrageous that these men could face the death penalty simply for doing their jobs. The charges against them are false and should be dropped immediately," Rasha Mohamed, Amnesty's Yemen researcher, said in a statement.
Some of the journalists worked for online news outlets affiliated with the Islah party, which is part of Hadi's government, the Amnesty statement said. Nine of them were arrested in a raid on a hotel in Sanaa while one man was detained at home by Houthi forces.
It was not clear when their trials would take place, it added.
"Over the course of their detention the men have been forcibly disappeared, held in intermittent incommunicado detention, been deprived of access to medical care and suffered torture and other ill-treatment," Amnesty said.
The head of the Houthi militia"so-called Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said in response to a Reuters' query for comment on the report via Whatsapp: "There is no truth to what some are claiming ... Let them provide proof that these people are present and they are journalists."

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthi commander killed as Yemen troops halt militia advances
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Yemeni MPs including new speaker in Riyadh

Latest updates

Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters
0
Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet
0
Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital
0
King Salman to patronize final of Saudi King’s Cup
0
Tunisia raises minimum wages, pensions to tackle discontent
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.