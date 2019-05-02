Taiba Holding to bring Sheraton hotel to Madinah

You are here

﻿

Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and Qasim bin Abdul Ghani Al-Maimani, CEO of Taiba, at the signing ceremony.
Saudi real estate developer Taiba Holding Company has signed a deal with Marriott International to develop the Sheraton Taiba Hotel, Madinah, located close to the main entrance of Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi. The hotel will mark the return of the Sheraton brand to Madinah.

The five-star property is set to be developed on a 1,019-square-meter plot of prime real estate located in the northern area of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The hotel will comprise 268 guest rooms and offer collaborative venues, technology-enabled design and three culinary concepts under Sheraton’s refreshed F&B philosophy.

Construction on the hotel, which is being funded by Taiba Holding along with a Shariah-compliant loan, is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020 with doors opening to the public in 2023. 

The agreement between Marriott International and Taiba was signed in a ceremony attended by Chief Executive Officer of Taiba Qasim bin Abdul Ghani Al-Maimani and Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and the teams’ management personnel. 

Taiba CEO Al-Maimani said: “We are very happy to be working with Marriott International to bring the Sheraton brand back again in its new transformed shape to Madinah. We continue to join hands with experienced partners to add value to our shareholders and community by bringing iconic projects to life. This deal underscores this mission and our renewed focus on expanding Taiba’s real estate investment and development activities by leveraging our substantial land bank across the Kingdom to develop hotel properties that support the Kingdom’s economy, whilst delivering memorable experiences to Madinah’s regional and global guests.”

Marriott International’s Kyriakidis said: “We are delighted to work with the Taiba Holding Company to open our new Sheraton in Madinah, which will represent the brand’s new identity offering guests a unique experience through enhanced services and designs while staying true to its legacy.” 

“We remain committed to supporting the growth of the tourism and hospitality sector under the Saudi Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program 2020, with the purpose of enhancing the country’s economy and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom,” added Kyriakidis

“Taiba is a keen supporter of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in particular by driving economic diversification through investing in and developing commercial real estate projects that elevate and grow the religious tourism industry which represents a significant part of the Kingdom’s non-oil economy. The government plans to attract 30 million pilgrims by 2030 and as a result, we expect the demand for hotels in the holy cities to increase further in the coming years,” Al-Maimani added.

LuLu Group has launched its newest hypermarket in Riyadh, further expanding its presence in the Kingdom.

The LuLu Hypermarket, which is 17th in the country and 169th globally, was inaugurated by Mohammed Abdullah Alaki, deputy mayor for investment and general supervisor for financial and administrative affairs in Riyadh. 

The store is located at The Roof mall, a new shopping center in Riyadh’s Al-Yasmin district on Abu Bakr Siddiq Road. The two-level hypermarket, which covers an area of more than 357,000 square feet, has been designed using the latest retail space concepts and modern technology and will serve the residents of the affluent Al-Yasmin district and its nearby neighborhoods. The Roof is also home to a cinema, which is currently operational with eight screens.

LuLu Chairman Yussuff Ali M.A. said: “Saudi Arabia has always been part of our organic growth and expansion projects, whether big or small and we are really excited to open this new hypermarket in Riyadh, which will not only bring world-class shopping to the residents here but also open employment opportunities for the Saudi workforce.” 

Elaborating on the group’s expansion plans, he said: “We are upbeat about the vast investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, thanks to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We have already announced that by year 2020, we will open 15 new hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia. Under this plan, three hypermarkets have already been opened and another 11 hypermarkets will be completed before the end of 2020 at an investment of SR1.5 billion ($400 million). This is apart from the SR1.2 billion that we have already invested in the Kingdom till now.”

Also present at the opening ceremony of the new hypermarket were Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group; Ashraf Ali M.A., executive director; Shehim Mohamed, Lulu Saudi director; and other officials. 

