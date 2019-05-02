You are here

﻿

Govt agencies complete Ramadan preparations across Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Makkah September 27, 2014. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 May 2019
SPA
There will be daily religious lessons at the Prophet's Mosque by renowned scholars

  • There will be daily religious lessons at the Prophet’s Mosque by renowned scholars
Updated 02 May 2019
SPA
MADINAH: Saudi government and security agencies in Madinah have completed their preparations to host visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan this year, and to facilitate their access to the Prophet’s Mosque in the city.  
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will provide 24-hour services for worshippers.
It has mobilized 5,000 employees and prepared to supply 300 tons of Zamzam water on a daily basi.
There will be daily religious lessons at the Prophet’s Mosque by renowned scholars. The mosque’s library will be open to visitors, who will be offered free booklets on prayer and visiting guidelines. They will also receive copies of the Holy Qur’an in different languages, printed by the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex.

Topics: Makkah Madinah

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

Updated 02 May 2019
Arab News
Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

Updated 02 May 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coast guard has rescued an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, local television reported early Thursday.

The coast guard were able to  give all necessary humanitarian  assistance to the oil tanker.

All 26 crew members — all Iranians except two who are Bangladeshi —are now safe, a spokesman for the  Border Guard said.  

The Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah was notified of a distress call by the Iranian flagged HAPPINESS I vessel, which was around 70 nautical miles from Jeddah’s Islamic Port.

The spokesman said all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the crew and avoid any environmental damage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

