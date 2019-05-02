MADINAH: Saudi government and security agencies in Madinah have completed their preparations to host visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan this year, and to facilitate their access to the Prophet’s Mosque in the city.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will provide 24-hour services for worshippers.
It has mobilized 5,000 employees and prepared to supply 300 tons of Zamzam water on a daily basi.
There will be daily religious lessons at the Prophet’s Mosque by renowned scholars. The mosque’s library will be open to visitors, who will be offered free booklets on prayer and visiting guidelines. They will also receive copies of the Holy Qur’an in different languages, printed by the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex.
Govt agencies complete Ramadan preparations across Saudi Arabia
