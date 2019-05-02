Govt agencies complete Ramadan preparations across Saudi Arabia

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coast guard has rescued an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, local television reported early Thursday.

The coast guard were able to give all necessary humanitarian assistance to the oil tanker.

All 26 crew members — all Iranians except two who are Bangladeshi —are now safe, a spokesman for the Border Guard said.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah was notified of a distress call by the Iranian flagged HAPPINESS I vessel, which was around 70 nautical miles from Jeddah’s Islamic Port.

The spokesman said all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the crew and avoid any environmental damage.