You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls on all to look for crescent moon signaling Ramadan
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls on all to look for crescent moon signaling Ramadan

This file image shows the moon sighting committee Al-Baha. (File/Observatory of the University of Majmaa)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls on all to look for crescent moon signaling Ramadan

  • Saudis told to look out for Ramadan moon on Saturday
  • The Holy Month has been expected tom start on Monday, May 6
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims to look on Saturday for the crescent moon signaling the start of Ramadan and to inform the nearest court of those who see it with the naked eye or through the binoculars, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The statement was issued by the supreme court on Thursday, with the month of Ramadan expected to begin on Sunday and continue until the first week of June, during which Muslims around the world will practice fasting from dawn until dusk.

Topics: Ramadan Ramadan 2019 Islam Moon sighting

Related

0
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia kicks off food distribution in Pakistan as Ramadan nears
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Govt agencies complete Ramadan preparations across Saudi Arabia

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

  • Saudi authorities said various government agencies were involved in the operation, including those who handle environmental protection
  • The vessel had a crew of 26, including 24 Iranians and two Bangladeshis
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

 DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said Thursday it was responding to an emergency involving an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Jiddah, and analysts said the vessel carried over 1 million barrels of fuel oil and might be leaking.

There was no immediate report on the incident in Iran, which suffered an oil tanker disaster last year in the East China Sea that killed 32 sailors and now faces a US pressure campaign over its oil sales.

Saudi Arabia's state-run television channels and news agency said authorities received a distress call from the Happiness I over an "engine failure and the loss of control."

The vessel had a crew of 26, including 24 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, Saudi state media said. They described the ship's position as some 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Jiddah in the Red Sea.

Saudi authorities said various government agencies were involved in the operation, including those who handle environmental protection. It did not elaborate on whether oil had spilled from the tanker.

The website TankerTrackers.com, whose analysts monitor oil sales on the seas, estimated the Happiness I carried at least 1.1 million barrels of fuel oil. It said the ship sailed in tandem with another smaller sister ship named the Sabiti.

The Happiness I stopped its engines Tuesday, then was shadowed by the Sabiti close enough to have its crew escape, TankerTrackers said. Two tugboats from Saudi Arabia appeared to have reached the ships, TankerTrackers said.

TankerTrackers said an oil leak was possible on the Happiness I, though it gave no details.

"We cannot conclude what caused the leak, but given how abruptly things happened, it does seem like something surprised them otherwise we would have seen the vessels slow down or deviate in an attempt to avoid an incident," the website said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are chief Mideast rivals. Iran now faces increased pressure from the US over its oil sales after President Donald Trump pulled America out of its nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has warned it will respond aggressively to any attempt to cut its oil exports to zero, as the Trump administration has pledged to do.

In January 2018, the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi struck the Chinese freighter CF Crystal 257 kilometers (160 miles) off the coast of Shanghai in the East China Sea. The Sanchi, carrying nearly 1 million barrels of a gassy, ultra-light oil bound for South Korea, burst into flames.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Root of maritime crime ‘must be addressed,’ says Saudi Border Guards chief
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards rescue French passenger from Red Sea cruise ship

Latest updates

India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran
0
Crowds to flood Khartoum as standoff with military persists
0
WikiLeaks’ Assange facing hearing on US extradition request
0
Prosecutors probe alleged fraud in Istanbul local elections
0
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court calls on all to look for crescent moon signaling Ramadan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.